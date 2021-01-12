An Italian delicatessen owner is (jokingly) asking customers to form two queues outside the shop in Great Titchfield Street in Fitzrovia.

Brexit and covid humour combined on Great Titchfield Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Embracing some dark Covid humour and the fallout from Brexit, signs have been placed outside the shop asking EU passport holders to line up on one side, and British passport holders on the other.

On the door there is a warning to customers that they must wear a face mask, but also that they are entering Italian territory and should have their passport ready for inspection.