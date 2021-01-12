An application has been made to Westminster council to vary the premises licence at The Treehouse Hotel, ground floor, 14-15 Langham Place, London W1B 2QS.

Entrance to Treehouse Hotel.

The applicant, Mr Aran Handa, is seeking permission for a number of licensable activities including the sale of alcohol on and off the premises until 3am, and late night refreshment, live music and dance until 3.30am everyday of the week, in the bar, restaurant and lounge on the 15th and 16th floor of the building.

A number of conditions are to be removed, and 12 new conditions are offered, states the application.

To view the full details and make a comment see the application 20/11604/LIPV, Ground Floor 14-15 Langham Place London W1B 2QS on Westminster Council’s licensing website. A public consultation on the application is open until 8 February 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.