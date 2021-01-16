An application has been made to Westminster council for a premises licence at 71 Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia, London W1W 7LR.

Ground floor and outside seating area at 71 Great Portland Street.

The Crown Estate Commissioners have applied for a “shadow licence” to allow the sale by retail of alcohol on the premises on Monday to Thursday from 10:00 to 23:30, Friday to Saturday from 10:00 to midnight, and Sunday from midday to 22:30 hours.

The premises are described as a cafe, bar, and bakery, and the applicants are offering the same conditions as the existing licence, 20/04489/LIPN, which was issued after a hearing in August 2020. This existing licence grants the sale of alcohol for consumption on the ground floor and outside terrace on condition that customers are seated and having a meal, that all outside tables and chairs shall be removed or rendered unusable by 22.30 each day, and subject to a number of other conditions.

Westminster council’s statement of licensing policy explains that this type of application is typically made by the landlord of the premises where the licence holder is their tenant. “The landlord in many cases is seeking what they term a ‘shadow licence’ on the same or similar terms to the licence already existing”. This second licence allows continuity of licensable activities should the first licence expire or cease to be valid. Having a current premises licences retains the value of a property to the benefit of the landlord.

A public consultation on the application is open until 8 February 2021. To find out more and to make a comment see the full details on Westminster council’s website: 21/00126/LIPN, 71 Great Portland Street, London W1W 7LR.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.