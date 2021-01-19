The Turkish cultural centre in Maple Street, Fitzrovia, is making a series of short films available to view for free as part of a movie festival over the last week of January.

“Tor” by Ragıp Türk will be shown on Monday 25 January.

Yunus Emre Institutes in London, Berlin and Washington are jointly holding the annual short film festival, “Cut Short, Live Long”.

“Between Monday 25 January and Saturday 30 January, innovative, impactful and fresh views from the world of rising Turkish cinema will be making their way to your screen,” say the Institutes.

“The festival will screen 13 films in total, spread out across the week with at least two films being released at 6AM (GMT) each day so you can view them at your leisure for the next 24 hours after release. With 10 Turkish and three international directors, all our screenings will have English subtitles to be as inclusive as possible.”

The films range in length from four to 20 minutes and cover a range of topics from new and established film makers.

Many of films have had appearances and awards from other festivals including: Istanbul Film Festival, Busan International Short Film Festival, Akbank Short Film Festival, London Film Festival, Raindance Film Festival, Warsaw Film Festival, Next Generation Short Tiger, Indy Shorts International Short Film Festival, Leeds International Film Festival.

The festival opens with two award winning films: “Tor” by Ragıp Türk, on the lengths a struggling elderly lady will go to save her neighbour’s dog which she is dogsitting; and “Lekesiz” (Stainless) by Mehmet Oğuz Yıldırım, about a widow’s tussles with loneliness, memories, and a stain on her late husband’s jacket.

View the festival programme and book free passes. Cut Short, Live Long: Online short film festival. Yunus Emre Institutes in London, Berlin and Washington DC.