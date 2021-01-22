An application has been made to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at Java Whiskers, 105 Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia, London W1W 6QF.

Java Whiskers, 105 Great Portland Street.

Java Whiskers UK Ltd is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 10am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday. The business is described as a “cat cafe”. Fitzrovia News understands that the alcohol is for consumption by humans, not the pussies.

A public consultation on the application is open until 12 February 2021. To find out more and to make a comment see the full details on Westminster Council’s website: 21/00161/LIPN, 105 Great Portland Street, London W1W 6QF.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.