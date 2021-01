A brief, heavy snowfall across London was washed away as quickly as it came by sleet on Sunday. But for many the fleeting winter wonderland made for a welcome and fun change of scenery for lockdown walks in Fitzrovia and The Regent’s Park.

Walking with an umbrella along Warren Street as snow falls. Photo: A M Hanson.

A bright yellow umbrella stands out on a cold wintry day in The Regent’s Park. Photo: A M Hanson.

Posing for a photo on a snow-covered tree. Photo: A M Hanson.

There was enough snowfall to make a snow pal. Photo: A M Hanson.

A couple make their own tracks in the snow on Warren Street. Photo: A M Hanson.

A M Hanson is a London based artist and photographer. His new work and an updating archive, with information about publications and shows, can be viewed at www.amhanson.co.uk