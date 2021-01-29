Camden Council this afternoon (3.30pm Friday) announced that the planned traffic changes in the West End Project area due to take place this Sunday have been postponed.

Gower Street and Tottenham Court Road are due to be changed to two-way working for all traffic. Image: Camden Council.

“The switch to two-way traffic on Gower Street / Bloomsbury Street on 31 January 2021 and the subsequent introduction of the restrictions on Tottenham Court Road, have been postponed due to administrative issues.

“The changes are now intended to take place in the next few weeks, with dates currently being finalised. We will be in touch with residents and stakeholders with the new date, once confirmed,” said Camden’s West End Project Team.

Fitzrovia News has no idea what the “administrative issues” are (apart from incompetence) but Camden is still working on a number of sections of infrastructure in the area, including installing new road signs, and a new design for the short section of cycle lane linking Torrington Place and Howland Street.

There are also planned tree works that means that part of Tottenham Court Road will be closed between Maple Street and Howland Street on three Sundays (7, 14 and 21 February) which involves diversions, and the reversal of motor traffic flow along the section of Torrington Place between Huntley Street and Tottenham Court Road.

The West End Project team were also incapable of answering our questions about the maps Camden published showing motor-traffic flows that conflict with other other maps produced showing different flows (namely Charlotte Street and Whitfield Street). We think this is due to “administrative issues”.

Camden Council: West End Project.