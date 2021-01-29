An application has been made to Westminster Council for a premises licence at 31 Riding House Street, Fitzrovia.

Shop unit at 31 Riding House Street.

L’apéro Ltd is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises from 12 noon to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

The applicant says: “We are a takeaway and food delivery shop. We will be working with Deliveroo. We will be selling platters of cheese and cold cuts and we would like to sell wine, beers and ciders to accompany the platters.”

To view the full details and make a comment see the full application on Westminster Council’s licensing website: 21/00489/LIPN, 31 Riding House Street, London W1W 7DY. A public consultation on the application is open until 22 February 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.