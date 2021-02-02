There were 26 planning applications registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward during January 2021. There was also one appeal lodged.

Most of the applications are minor or are details required by previous planning permission.

Among the monthly list are applications for the placing of tables and chairs outside 53 Goodge Street; alterations to a shopfront at 64 Goodge Street, and 10-16 Goodge Street; illuminated signage at 30 Cleveland Street; change of use at 8 Fitzroy Mews, 20 Maple Street, and 93 Charlotte Street; a proposed second floor extension and replacement windows at 8 Richardson Mews; alterations to front and rear of 2 Colville Place; alterations to a listed building at 28 Charlotte Street; and an appeal against planning permission refused at 74A Charlotte Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Application Number Site Address Development Description Status Date Registered Decision 2021/0402/A 64 Goodge Street London W1T 4NF Installation of externally illuminated fascia board and projecting sign board. REGISTERED 28-01-2021 2021/0282/L Slade School of Art Wilkins Building University College London London WC1H 0PD The installation of internal fire sprinklers, pipework and associated works at the Slade School of Art REGISTERED 28-01-2021 2020/5928/P 64 Goodge Street London W1T 4NF Installation of glazed timber framed doors and bifold doors and recessed awning to shopfront. REGISTERED 28-01-2021 2021/0125/L 23 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HH Replacement of existing granolithic screed to front entrance steps with Portland stone REGISTERED 26-01-2021 2020/5172/P 80 Charlotte Street London W1T 4DF Details of green roof at 7th and 8th floor levels as required by condition 10 (green roof) of planning permission ref 2015/7017/P granted on 30/03/2016 (as a variation to 2010/6873/P granted on 16/03/2012 for mixed use development). FINAL DECISION 25-01-2021 Granted 2020/4874/P Telephone Kiosk located on Public Footway O/S UCH Cruciform Building London Gower Street WC1E 6AU Installation of a replacement BT Standard KX100 SeriesTelephone kiosk REGISTERED 23-01-2021 2021/0276/PVL Fabrique Ltd 53 Goodge Street London W1T 1TG 6 Tables and 12 Chairs Monday – Friday 08:00- 17:00 Saturday and Sunday 09:00 to 15:00 New Application REGISTERED 21-01-2021 2021/0093/L British Museum Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DG Laser cleaning to remove gypsum build-up on central pediment frieze (Progress of Civilisation) REGISTERED 21-01-2021 2020/5915/A Tesco metro 10-16 Goodge St Bloomsbury W1T 2QB 7 X Non-illuminated fascia signs, 2X Iluminated projecting signs and 6 X Vinyl signs REGISTERED 14-01-2021 2021/0149/L 28 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NF New glazed infill to rear at ground floor level, to cover existing lightwell, in relation to basement and ground floor unit. REGISTERED 13-01-2021 2020/5699/P University College London The South Quad Gower Street London WC1E 6BT Use of the temporary teaching facility in South Quad for a further four academic years (2020-2024). REGISTERED 13-01-2021 2020/5569/P 8 Fitzroy Mews London W1T 6DN Change of Use from Sui Generis Live / Work to C3 Residential Dwelling House: this relates to the ground floor room of 5 sq. metres that is currently an office / study. REGISTERED 13-01-2021 2020/5319/P 28 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NF New glazed infill to rear at ground floor level, to cover existing lightwell, in relation to basement and ground floor unit. REGISTERED 13-01-2021 2020/5268/P Ramsay Hall 20 Maple Street London W1T 5HB Temporary change of use of Ground to Fifth Floor of the London, Paris, and New York Blocks of Ramsey Hall from Student Accommodation (Sui Generis) to Education (Class F1) comprising of student study space and associated works for a period of two years (academic years 2020/2021 and 2021/2022). REGISTERED 13-01-2021 2020/5131/P University College London Wilkins Quad Gower Street London WC1E 6BT Temporary installation of a marquee to be erected for a combined period of twelve months over the next 2 academic years (2020/2021 and 2021/2022 ) [part retrospective]. REGISTERED 13-01-2021 2021/0083/L 14 Endsleigh Street University College London London WC1H 0DH Refurbishment including maintenance and repair works to the external envelope, redecoration, re-plumbing and re-wiring throughout; a new kitchen and bathroom and fitted furniture; minor alterations to the internal layout, installation of a platform lift to front lightwell to serve ground and basement floors; re-building the garden wall to the rear; and removal of 7no. trees in the rear garden and associated works. REGISTERED 12-01-2021 2020/5760/P 93 Charlotte Street London W1T 4PY Conversion of the first floor from restaurant (Class E) to residential (Class C3). REGISTERED 12-01-2021 2020/5618/A Noho House 30 Cleveland Street London W1T 4JD Display of 3 x internally illuminated box signs on the main facade of the building REGISTERED 12-01-2021 2020/3277/P 29 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RP Alterations to and enlargement of rear ventilation extract duct. FINAL DECISION 11-01-2021 Granted 2021/0076/T 57 – 58 Russell Square London WC1B 4HS REAR GARDEN: 2 x London Planes (T1 & T2) – Reduce all round by 1.5m – 2m. REGISTERED 08-01-2021 2021/0034/TC Tortilla 4-5 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LJ 2 Tables, 2 Chairs and 1 Bench seating 2 (total 4 seating) Monday to Sunday 08:00 – 21:00 Renewal Application REGISTERED 05-01-2021 2020/5982/L 173-177 Friends House, Religious Society Of Friends Euston Road London NW1 2BJ Various works of upgrading to the roof including the removal of redundant equipment, new roof insulation and roof covering along with the removal of rooflights and the introduction of a sedum roof. REGISTERED 05-01-2021 2020/5276/P 2 Colville Place London W1T 2BQ Alterations at front and rear, including replacement of all fenestration with double glazed timber framed windows and enlarged rear stairwell window, replacement of bi-folding patio doors and glass balustrade at top floor level with aluminium framed sliding doors and black metal railing, insertion of rooflights to rear and flat roof spaces, alterations at street level to provide fixed skylight and new entrance door, and replacement of glass roof to rear infill with new solid roof and skylight. REGISTERED 05-01-2021 2020/5798/L 23 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HH Details of light fittings required by condition 4 of permission reference 2020/1752/L dated 25/08/2020 (Internal and external alterations associated with refurbishment of the building including installation of condenser units at main roof level). REGISTERED 04-01-2021 2020/5168/P 8 Richardson’s Mews London W1T 6BS The erection of a second Floor infill extension and the installation of a replacement metal windows and 12no. PV panels to the flat roof. REGISTERED 04-01-2021 2020/5469/P 8 Richardson’s Mews London W1T 6BS Installation of replacement metal framed windows. REGISTERED 03-01-2021