There were 11 planning applications validated by Westminster Council in Fitzrovia during January 2021.
The majority of the applications are minor or temporary, or are details required by previous planning consents. There are amendments to large applications at 204 Great Portland Street and at 11-13 Wells Mews; change of use at 103 New Cavendish Street and 11 Newman Street; and air conditioning units at 23-31 Great Titchfield Street and 76-78 Mortimer Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Certificate of Lawfulness for my flat, I have been advised to do this by Westminster Council. The flat has been in use as a separate dwelling for over 14 years. This has been confirmed by Westminster Council.
Flat 14A Collingwood House 103 New Cavendish Street London W1W 6XHRef. No: 21/00466/CLEUD | Received: Wed 27 Jan 2021 | Validated: Thu 28 Jan 2021 | Status: Pending
- Notification of a change of use from retail (Class A1) to Assembly and Leisure (Class D2) at Unit 4, 11-12 Newman Street under The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) – Schedule 2, Part 3, Class J.
11 Newman Street London W1T 1PBRef. No: 21/00490/APA | Received: Mon 25 Jan 2021 | Validated: Mon 25 Jan 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated ‘to let’ board on the face of the building at a height of 2.5m above pavement level and measuring 0.6m and 0.45m.
32 Rathbone Place London W1T 1JQRef. No: 21/00388/AD7 | Received: Fri 22 Jan 2021 | Validated: Fri 22 Jan 2021 | Status: Pending
- Variation of Condition 6 of planning permission dated 04 November 2015 (RN: 15/05758/FULL) for, ‘Installation of three air conditioning units within an internal courtyard area; NAMELY, to allow one air conditioning unit to operate 24 hours a day 7 days a week.
Moray House 23-31 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7PARef. No: 21/00282/FULL | Received: Mon 18 Jan 2021 | Validated: Wed 20 Jan 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details of a supplementary acoustic report pursuant to condition 11 of planning permission dated 06 August 2019 (RN: 19/03311)
(Including Basement And Ground Floor 45 Berners Street) Car Park At 12 – 13 Wells Mews London W1T 3HERef. No: 21/00243/ADFULL | Received: Thu 14 Jan 2021 | Validated: Thu 14 Jan 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details pursuant to condition 10 of planning permission dated 10 November 2015 (RN 14/11837/FULL), namely the submission of details of a scheme of public art Development Site At 87 – 125 Cleveland Street LondonRef. No: 21/00187/ADFULL | Received: Tue 12 Jan 2021 | Validated: Tue 12 Jan 2021 | Status: Decided
- Details of parking provision arrangements pursuant to condition 6 of planning permission dated 21 September 2018 (RN: 18/02400/FULL).
Emerson Bainbridge House 47 Cleveland Street London W1T 4JQRef. No: 21/00175/ADFULL | Received: Tue 12 Jan 2021 | Validated: Tue 12 Jan 2021 | Status: Pending
- Amendments to planning permission dated 14 August 2020 (RN: 18/10588/FULL) for, ‘Demolition of existing building and redevelopment to provide a new building comprising basement, ground and first to eighth floors. Use of part basement and ground floors for dual/alternative retail (Class A1) or restaurant (Class A3) purposes, use of the remainder of the property as up to 37 flats (Class C3), ancillary residential amenity, cycle parking; provision of photovoltaic cells, a green roof and associated plant’; NAMELY, alterations to the ground floor, including a recessed private lobby entrance with canopy and changes to the refuse store, alterations to retail units at ground floor level, alterations at basement level including rearrangement of plant room, residential bike store and substation, addition of a balustrade and rearrangement of plant at roof level, rearrangement of external core risers from floors 1 to 8, alterations to the mix of units, sedum green roofs in lightwell at eighth floor, additional decorative freize at first floor.204A Great Portland Street London W1W 5NPRef. No: 21/00158/NMA | Received: Mon 11 Jan 2021 | Validated: Mon 11 Jan 2021 | Status: Decided
- Amendments to planning permission dated 6 August 2019 (RN: 19/03311/FULL) for, ‘Erection of a single storey extension at fourth floor and single storey extension at part fifth floor level, including external plant and taller lift over-run. Infill of existing internal lightwell, creation of a terrace at fifth floor level overlooking Wells Mews, use of existing flat area at rear third floor and fourth floors as terraces, all in connection with the use of the ground and upper floors for office (Class B1) purposes’; NAMELY, installation of a smoke extract system with duct at roof level, opaque glazing at fourth floor WC’s and where new floors pass by existing window openings at upper levels, a small zone of duct at roof level, alterations to the ground floor fenestration, including the proposed quantity of main office access doors will revert to the original permission, installation of a dry riser inlet panel, a small stall riser introduced, revision to arrangement of doors within the elevation, bin store doors will revert to design of original permission, relocation of 2 louvres at the rear elevation and alterations to structure of stair to basement.
Car Park At 12 – 13 Wells Mews London W1T 3HERef. No: 21/00119/NMA | Received: Fri 08 Jan 2021 | Validated: Tue 19 Jan 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at ground floor level and measuring 0.9m x 0.6m.66 Wells Street London W1T 3PYRef. No: 21/00070/AD7 | Received: Wed 06 Jan 2021 | Validated: Wed 06 Jan 2021 | Status: Decided
- Installation of an air conditioning unit within existing screened enclosure at roof level (Retrospective).
76-78 Mortimer Street London W1W 7SBRef. No: 20/08267/FULL | Received: Wed 23 Dec 2020 | Validated: Tue 12 Jan 2021 | Status: Pending