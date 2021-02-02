There were 11 planning applications validated by Westminster Council in Fitzrovia during January 2021.

The majority of the applications are minor or temporary, or are details required by previous planning consents. There are amendments to large applications at 204 Great Portland Street and at 11-13 Wells Mews; change of use at 103 New Cavendish Street and 11 Newman Street; and air conditioning units at 23-31 Great Titchfield Street and 76-78 Mortimer Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.