A licensing application has been made to Camden Council for premises at 72 Cleveland Street, Fitzrovia.

Commercial premises at 72 Cleveland Street.

RHAD Ltd is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol on the premises, performance of live music, and the playing of recorded music from 12 noon to 10pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The premises will be closed the rest of the week.

The premises is described as a restaurant, and the performance of live music would be a “sextet with small amplifiers and a PA system sometimes and acoustic music without amplifiers other times,” according to the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\104150, 72 Cleveland Street, London W1T 6LZ. The last date for making a representation is 2 March 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.