An application for a new premises licence has been made to Camden Council for 67 Whitfield Street, Fitzrovia.

Whitfield Cafe, 67 Whitfield Street

Whitfield Street Cafe Ltd is seeking a licence to sell alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 9am to midnight from Monday to Saturday, and until 11pm on Sundays.

They are also seeking permission for late night refreshment until midnight from Monday to Saturday and 11.30pm on Sundays.

The proposed hours of business are 7am to to midnight every day, and premises is described as a restaurant over one floor and one small, covered outside area.

The applicant incorrectly describes the area in which it is located as “commercial”. There is a large number of homes located above the premises and nearby.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\104165, 67 Whitfield Street, London W1T 4DE. The last date for making a representation is 3 March 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.