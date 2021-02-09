Fitzrovia residents are invited to join an online social and handicraft session this Thursday, where you can learn or share your own skills making and repairing clothes and other things.

Make and mend enthusiast Penn Smith will lead an online make and mend session. Photo: Traid Charity / Kit Oates Photography.

Local resident Penn Smith and Fitzrovia Centre will be hosting a one-off “make and mend” session on Thursday 11 February to see how much interest there is, and with a view to holding regular online events in future.

It will be held on Zoom for adults where everyone brings along whatever they are currently making or mending.

“Whatever they are working on — sewing, knitting, gluing, darning, jewellery mending, model making, anything,” says Smith.

It will be an opportunity to get down to some long-avoided mending, meet others, and join the group chat.

“It’s for people who want to improve their skills, who may think reuse rather than buy new is important, or who want a more economical lifestyle. But mostly people who want to meet others,” she says.

If you are new to making and mending you are welcome to come along to get some ideas of what you need to buy. Everyone is welcome, including those living outside Fitzrovia.

The event will be at 12.30 pm, Thursday 11 February 2021. This will be a Zoom event so you will need a computer, tablet, or smartphone with a camera and microphone. The Zoom link will be sent if you email communication@fitzroviacentre.org (and please mention if you need help understanding how to participate in a Zoom event).