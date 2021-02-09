An application for a new premises licence has been submitted to Westminster Council for the former Holy Trinity Church at 1 Marylebone Road, in the Regent’s Park East district.

One Marylebone is the former Holy Trinity Church, built in 1826-28 to the designs of Sir John Soane. It is now a venue.

The premises comes under the area of interest for the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association amenity society, within the Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Area, and adjacent to the Regent’s Place estate.

Chameleon Inc Limited is applying for a permission to carry of a number of licensable activities until 3am for seven days a week:

Performance of Live Music

Monday to Sunday: 10:00 to 03:00

Playing of Recorded Music

Monday to Sunday: 10:00 to 03:00

Late Night Refreshment

Monday to Sunday: 23:00 to 03:00

Sale by Retail of Alcohol

Monday to Sunday: 10:00 to 03:00

The application is to run alongside an existing licence held by the Wedding Gallery.

“These premises will trade primarily as a premium-end private members’ club with high-quality food, alcoholic drinks and other refreshments. There will be the facility to pre-book tables areas, together with VIP use,” states a background document supplied with the application.

“The applicant does not wish to be limited by a condition to be a private members’ club only, because it is a large space and there is currently considerable commercial uncertainty particularly effecting late night premises caused by the pandemic.

“The applicant therefore wishes to be as operationally and commercially flexible as possible whilst promoting the licensing objectives and Westminster’s licensing policy.

“The total occupancy for both floors is 440 with minimum seating of 300 for both floors (offered as a condition).

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the full details on Westminster Council’s website: 21/00832/LIPN, 1 Marylebone Road London NW1 4AQ.

The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority is 4 March 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.