Commercial unit at ground floor 167-169 Great Portland Street.

Quick Commerce Ltd has applied to the City of Westminster for a new premises licence at 167-169 Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises, 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, and has described the business as a premises that will be stocked with convenience goods including alcohol for collection by customers after an order is placed online or via an app. A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the full details on Westminster Council’s website.

21/01011/LIPN, 167-169 Great Portland Street, London W1W 5PA.

The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority

is 11 March 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.