A new premises licence is proposed at 9-11 Tottenham Street.

Galiyeva Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a premises licence for 9-11 Tottenham Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 10am to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to midnight Friday and Saturday, and from 11am to 10.30pm on Sunday; and late night refreshment until 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The applicant describes the business as a restaurant but incorrectly describes the area in which it is located as “commercial”. There is a large number of homes located above and opposite the premises and nearby.

A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\104260, 9-11 Tottenham Street, London W1T 2AQ.

The last date for making a representation is 18 March 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.