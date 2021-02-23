Tour guide Richard Cohen is leading an online tour of Camden’s LGBT+ heritage.

Fitzroy Square and the Fitzroy Tavern will feature in an online guided walk of Camden’s deep and rich heritage of sexual diversity, in a special fundraising event this Sunday.

Richard Cohen, a longstanding Camden resident and Camden tour guide, will take you on a virtual tour of the people and places that are part of Camden’s LGBT+ heritage.

“It is part of Camden’s LGBT+ History Month celebrations,” says Cohen.

“The event is a Virtual Tour entitled ‘From Prejudice to Pride’ and I am raising money for an international LGBT+ charity called All Out which supports campaigns against homophobia around the world,” he says.

On the tour you can hear about the Molly Houses, the Victorian cross-dressers and the notorious and much policed watering holes of the Bohemian demimonde of the 1920s and 1930s. Learn about the theatre which was the vanguard of lesbian and gay drama and London’s only LGBT bookshop. Encounter the Bloomsbury Set who challenged Victorian codes of behaviour, and the great genius of polari Kenneth Williams. And find out how the community rallied together to respond to the HIV/Aids crisis in the 1980s, the struggle against the hated Section 28, and the celebrations of the first same sex weddings at Camden Town Hall.

From Prejudice to Pride: An Exploration of Camden’s LGBT heritage, Sunday 28 February at 6.00 pm. £5.00 donation. Book here. After registration participants will receive instructions on how to join the event on Zoom.