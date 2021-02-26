Pub at 47-48 Newman Street on the corner with Goodge Street.

Newman Street Bar Ltd has applied to Westminster City Council for a new premises licence for the public house at 47-48 Newman Street, Fitzrovia.

The application is to replace the current licence with a new licence and to extend the hours of licensable activities.

The applicant is seeking permission for the playing of recorded music and for the sale of alcohol, for consumption on and off the premises, from 10am to 1am the following day from Monday to Saturday, and from 12noon to 11.30pm on Sundays; and for “late night refreshment” until 1am from Monday to Saturday, and until 11.30pm on Sundays.

A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/01381/LIPN, 47 – 48 Newman Street, London W1T 1QQ.

The last date for making a representation is 25 March 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.