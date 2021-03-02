The fire occurred in the basement of a mansion block in Langham Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A man has died in hospital after escaping from a fire in a block of flats in Fitzrovia, says the London Fire Brigade.

“Sadly, a man has died following a flat fire on Langham Street in Fitzrovia,” said LFB in a statement.

“Part of a five-roomed flat in the basement of a residential block of flats was damaged by fire. One man left the building before the Brigade arrived and was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews, where he sadly later died.”

The fire occurred on Wednesday 24 February and crews from three fire stations rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze in the flat on the corner of Gosfield Street in the City of Westminster.

“The Brigade was called at 18.06 and the fire was under control at 18.53,” said LFB. “Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters from Soho, Euston and Paddington fire stations attended the scene.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service,” said the statement. The victim has not been named.