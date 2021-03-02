There were 18 planning applications registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward during February 2021.
Among the applications are: tables and chairs at 15-17 Goodge Street; conditions and amendments to an ongoing development at 40-50 Tottenham Street; installation of new plant equipment to the rear including kitchen extract and duct at 64 Goodge Street; a change of use of a ground floor retail unit to restaurant use at 67 Whitfield Street; and change of use of from office to a non-residential education institution at Fitzroy Square.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
(Please note this list may be updated in a couple of days to include newer February applications.)
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2021/0331/P
|21 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HH
|Restoration of two chimneys and repairs to roof, installation of new external plant including 6 x roof mounted condenser units and associated pipe-work connections and installation of 1 x AC Unit in front pavement vault.
|REGISTERED
|28-02-2021
|2021/0868/PVL
|Spaghetti House 15-17 Goodge Street London W1T 2PQ
|7 Tables, 14 Chairs, 3 Barriers and 6 Planters on Goodge Street 3 Tables, 6 Chairs and 1 Planters on Whitfield Street Monday-Saturday 10:00 to 23:00 Sunday 10:00 to 22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|27-02-2021
|2020/6006/P
|Part of Ramsay Hall 20 Maple Street London W1T 5HB
|Use as a Covid-19 walk in medical testing centres for a period of 6 months.
|REGISTERED
|25-02-2021
|2021/0705/P
|Arthur Stanley House 40 – 50 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RN
|Discharge of Condition 24 (Mechanical Ventilation Specifications) granted under reference 2017/4306/P dated 30/08/18 as varied by reference 2020/1547/P dated 08/01/21 for refurbishment of the existing eight storey Arthur Stanley House (ground plus seven storeys, with two lower ground floor levels), reconfiguration of the seventh floor and extension at the rear of the building and construction of a four storey plus basement new build element to the rear facing Tottenham Mews to enable a change of use from healthcare (Class D1) to a mixed use development comprising office floorspace (Class B1), flexible office (Class B1)/ healthcare (Class D1) floorspace at ground and first floor levels and 10 residential units (Class C3) (2 x 1 bed (private); 6 x 2 bed (private); 2 x 3 bed (social rented)) and associated landscaping fronting Tottenham Mews.
|REGISTERED
|23-02-2021
|2021/0599/P
|40-50 Arthur Stanley House Tottenham Street London W1T 4RN
|Non-Material Amendment to facilitate revised set of drawings granted under Condition 2 (Approved Plans) of reference 2017/4306/P dated 30/08/18 as varied by reference 2020/1547/P dated 08/01/21 for refurbishment of the existing eight storey Arthur Stanley House (ground plus seven storeys, with two lower ground floor levels), reconfiguration of the seventh floor and extension at the rear of the building and construction of a four storey plus basement new build element to the rear facing Tottenham Mews to enable a change of use from healthcare (Class D1) to a mixed use development comprising office floorspace (Class B1), flexible office (Class B1)/ healthcare (Class D1) floorspace at ground and first floor levels and 10 residential units (Class C3) (2 x 1 bed (private); 6 x 2 bed (private); 2 x 3 bed (social rented)) and associated landscaping fronting Tottenham Mews.
|REGISTERED
|23-02-2021
|2021/0521/P
|Arthur Stanley House 40 – 50 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RN
|Discharge of Condition 4 (Glazed Brick sample) granted under reference 2017/4306/P dated 30/08/18 as varied by reference 2020/1547/P dated 08/01/21 for refurbishment of the existing eight storey Arthur Stanley House (ground plus seven storeys, with two lower ground floor levels), reconfiguration of the seventh floor and extension at the rear of the building and construction of a four storey plus basement new build element to the rear facing Tottenham Mews to enable a change of use from healthcare (Class D1) to a mixed use development comprising office floorspace (Class B1), flexible office (Class B1)/ healthcare (Class D1) floorspace at ground and first floor levels and 10 residential units (Class C3) (2 x 1 bed (private); 6 x 2 bed (private); 2 x 3 bed (social rented)) and associated landscaping fronting Tottenham Mews.
|REGISTERED
|23-02-2021
|2021/0398/P
|Arthur Stanley House 40 – 50 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RN
|Discharge of Condition 6 (Landscaping) granted under reference 2017/4306/P dated 30/08/18 as varied by reference 2020/1547/P dated 08/01/21 for refurbishment of the existing eight storey Arthur Stanley House (ground plus seven storeys, with two lower ground floor levels), reconfiguration of the seventh floor and extension at the rear of the building and construction of a four storey plus basement new build element to the rear facing Tottenham Mews to enable a change of use from healthcare (Class D1) to a mixed use development comprising office floorspace (Class B1), flexible office (Class B1)/ healthcare (Class D1) floorspace at ground and first floor levels and 10 residential units (Class C3) (2 x 1 bed (private); 6 x 2 bed (private); 2 x 3 bed (social rented)) and associated landscaping fronting Tottenham Mews.
|REGISTERED
|22-02-2021
|2021/0300/P
|64 Goodge Street London W1T 4NF
|Installation of new plant equipment to the rear including kitchen extract and duct, and condenser units within a plant enclosure on the first floor flat roof.
|REGISTERED
|22-02-2021
|2020/2992/A
|218 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PY
|Display of internally illuminated fascia signs and projecting sign.
|REGISTERED
|19-02-2021
|2020/2678/P
|218 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PY
|Alteration to shop front.
|REGISTERED
|19-02-2021
|2020/5930/P
|80 Charlotte Street London W1T 4DF
|Change of use of a ground floor retail unit (Use Class E) to restaurant use (Use Class E) at 67 Whitfield Street.
|REGISTERED
|16-02-2021
|2021/0648/L
|Telephone Exchange 60 Cleveland Street London W1T 4JZ
|Installation of 2x roof pods on the northeast and northwest edges of the rooftop supporting 4 and 2 antennas with associated equipment on the 24.6m rooftop.
|REGISTERED
|15-02-2021
|2020/5787/P
|Telephone Exchange 60 Cleveland Street London W1T 4JZ
|Installation of 2x roof pods on the northeast and northwest edges of the rooftop supporting 4 and 2 antennas with associated equipment on the 24.6m rooftop.
|REGISTERED
|15-02-2021
|2020/2606/L
|Boston House 36-38 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EY
|Change of use of from office (Class E) to a non-residential education institution (Class D1) including internal alterations.
|REGISTERED
|15-02-2021
|2020/2226/P
|Boston House 36-38 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EY
|Change of use of from office (Class E) to a non-residential education institution (Class F1).
|REGISTERED
|15-02-2021
|2020/5306/P
|80 Charlotte Street London W1T 4DF
|Replacement of 3 facade bay windows with 3 bays of full height glazed sliding doors on Howland Street facade at 7th floor level, plus installation of LED lights at 5th floor level on Whitfield Street elevation, as amendments to planning permission reference 2010/6873/P granted on 16/03/2012 (as amended by planning permissions 2015/7017/P dated 30/03/2016 and 2017/7082/P dated 22/02/2018) for a mixed use development
|FINAL DECISION
|11-02-2021
|Granted
|2020/5936/P
|Tudor House 35 Gresse Street London W1T 1QY
|Non-Material Amendment to alter wording “inward opening” of Condition 4 of planning permission 2020/3062/P dated 03/12/2020 to read: Prior to the beginning of the relevant part of the works, details of front door shall be submitted and approved in writing. The details shall include the open/close mechanism and the manufacturer specification.
|FINAL DECISION
|09-02-2021
|Granted
|2021/0139/L
|The Heals Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQ
|Refurbishment of basement shower facilities and associated services
|REGISTERED
|03-02-2021