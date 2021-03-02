There were 18 planning applications registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward during February 2021.

Among the applications are: tables and chairs at 15-17 Goodge Street; conditions and amendments to an ongoing development at 40-50 Tottenham Street; installation of new plant equipment to the rear including kitchen extract and duct at 64 Goodge Street; a change of use of a ground floor retail unit to restaurant use at 67 Whitfield Street; and change of use of from office to a non-residential education institution at Fitzroy Square.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

(Please note this list may be updated in a couple of days to include newer February applications.)