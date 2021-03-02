There were seven planning applications validated by Westminster City Council in Fitzrovia during February 2021.
Among the applications are: details of servicing at a new development at 87-89 Cleveland Street; rear floor extension and terrace at 13-15 Rathbone Street; and tables and chairs outside 37-41 Mortimer Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
(Please note this list will likely be updated with new February applications in the next two days.)
- Variation of condition 4 of planning permission dated 01 October 2019 (RN 19/06271/FULL) for the installation of a new boiler flue to the rear of the building. NAMELY, for the flues to remain as polished stainless steel located at the rear of the building, and not visible from the front facade of the building or from the street at any point.
104 Bolsover Street London W1W 5NURef. No: 21/01076/FULL | Received: Tue 23 Feb 2021 | Validated: Tue 23 Feb 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details pursuant to Condition 18 of planning permission dated 10 November 2015 (RN: 14/11837), namely the submission of a detailed servicing management strategy
87 – 89 Cleveland Street London W1T 6PJRef. No: 21/00990/ADFULL | Received: Thu 18 Feb 2021 | Validated: Thu 18 Feb 2021 | Status: Pending
- Erection of rear second floor extension to existing office building, amendments to existing rear terrace and creation of new terrace space at third floor level on top of new extension, erection of new roof terrace space with associated balustrade and access at main roof level.
13 – 15 Rathbone Street London W1T 1NBRef. No: 21/00847/FULL | Received: Fri 12 Feb 2021 | Validated: Fri 12 Feb 2021 | Status: Pending
- Opening up of the lightwell at the front of the front, reinstatement of timber windows and a door at basement level to the lightwell and a new external stairway to the basement level enclosed by a balustrade at ground floor level with a walk-on glazed pavement light.
162 New Cavendish Street London W1W 6YSRef. No: 21/00764/FULL | Received: Tue 09 Feb 2021 | Validated: Mon 15 Feb 2021 | Status: Pending
- Use of two areas of the public highway for the placing of a waiter station, planters and eight tables and 16 chairs in connection with the ground floor restaurant.
Mortimer House 37-41 Mortimer Street London W1T 3JHRef. No: 21/00771/TCH | Received: Mon 08 Feb 2021 | Validated: Wed 10 Feb 2021 | Status: Pending
- Retention of replaced rooflights on the flat roof at the rear of the property
Flat 1A Victoria Mansions 23 Hanson Street London W1W 6TWRef. No: 21/00253/FULL | Received: Fri 15 Jan 2021 | Validated: Fri 12 Feb 2021 | Status: Pending
- External alterations at ground floor on the Bolsover Street elevation relating to the installation of an electricity sub station.
Threeways House 40-44 Clipstone Street London W1W 7EBRef. No: 20/08240/FULL | Received: Tue 22 Dec 2020 | Validated: Fri 05 Feb 2021 | Status: Pending