There were seven planning applications validated by Westminster City Council in Fitzrovia during February 2021.

Among the applications are: details of servicing at a new development at 87-89 Cleveland Street; rear floor extension and terrace at 13-15 Rathbone Street; and tables and chairs outside 37-41 Mortimer Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

(Please note this list will likely be updated with new February applications in the next two days.)