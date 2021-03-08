Outdoor eating and drinking schemes are returning this summer when restaurants, pubs and bars are expected to re-open to customers seated outside from 12 April 2021, the earliest date possible under the government’s lockdown-easing timetable.
The temporary outdoor scheme, where hospitality businesses can apply for a licence to place tables and chairs in the carriageway, will remain throughout the summer months until the end of September.
Westminster Council has been accepting applications since 23 February. Camden Council has yet to formally announce its scheme, but is accepting applications.
The following pavement licence applications have been lodged with Westminster City Council and Camden Council in Fitzrovia:
|Tables & Chairs – Pavement Licence Charlotte Street Hotel 15-17 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RJ
Ref. No: 21/01572/STTCPL | Status: Pending Decision | Applicant Name: Mrs Julie Barry
|Tables & Chairs – Pavement Licence Riding House Cafe Ltd 43-51 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7PQ
Ref. No: 21/01554/STTCPL | Status: Pending Decision | Applicant Name: Mr Adam White
|Tables & Chairs – Pavement Licence Crudo Cevicheria Basement And Ground Floor 35 Riding House Street London W1W 7EA
Ref. No: 21/01515/STTCPL | Status: Pending Decision | Applicant Name: Mr Carlos Socorro
|Tables & Chairs – Pavement Licence Kaffeine 66 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7QJ
Ref. No: 21/01340/STTCPL | Status: Pending Decision | Applicant Name: Mr Peter Dore-smith
|Tables & Chairs – Pavement Licence Caravan Fitzrovia Basement And Ground Floor Yalding House 152 – 156 Great Portland Street London W1W 6QA
Ref. No: 21/01347/STTCPL | Status: Pending Decision | Applicant Name: Mr Nicholas Perry
|2021/0868/PVL
|Spaghetti House 15-17 Goodge Street London W1T 2PQ
|7 Tables, 14 Chairs, 3 Barriers and 6 Planters on Goodge Street 3 Tables, 6 Chairs and 1 Planters on Whitfield Street Monday-Saturday 10:00 to 23:00 Sunday 10:00 to 22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|27-02-2021
This list will be updated when new applications are made.