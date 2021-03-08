Outdoor eating and drinking is expected to return from 12 April. Photo: Westminster City Council.

Outdoor eating and drinking schemes are returning this summer when restaurants, pubs and bars are expected to re-open to customers seated outside from 12 April 2021, the earliest date possible under the government’s lockdown-easing timetable.

The temporary outdoor scheme, where hospitality businesses can apply for a licence to place tables and chairs in the carriageway, will remain throughout the summer months until the end of September.

Westminster Council has been accepting applications since 23 February. Camden Council has yet to formally announce its scheme, but is accepting applications.

The following pavement licence applications have been lodged with Westminster City Council and Camden Council in Fitzrovia:

2021/0868/PVL Spaghetti House 15-17 Goodge Street London W1T 2PQ 7 Tables, 14 Chairs, 3 Barriers and 6 Planters on Goodge Street 3 Tables, 6 Chairs and 1 Planters on Whitfield Street Monday-Saturday 10:00 to 23:00 Sunday 10:00 to 22:00 New Application REGISTERED 27-02-2021

This list will be updated when new applications are made.

