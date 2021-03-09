4-5 Langham Place, London W1.

The Station Hotel (Newcastle) Limited has applied to Westminster City Council for a premises licence at the ground floor and basement of 4-5 Langham Place, London W1.

The applicant is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 10am to midnight, Monday to Saturday, and from 12noon until 11.30pm on Sunday; and for the provision of late night refreshment until half-past-midnight from Monday to Saturday, and until midnight on Sunday.

The business is described as a pizza restaurant and the applicant has offered a number of conditions in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/01536/LIPN Basement and ground floor, 4-5 Langham Place London W1B 3DG. The deadline for making a representation is 31 March 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.