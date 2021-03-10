An “immersive Monopoly game experience” is planned for the former Papechase store.

Gamepath (Monopoly) Limited has applied to Camden Council for a premises licence at 213-215 Tottenham Court Road, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission for a number of licensable activities including the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, from 10am to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to midnight from Friday to Saturday, and 11am to 10.30pm on Sunday.

The premises would be located over four floors in the former Paperchase store and the business is described as an “immersive Monopoly game experience including performance of plays”.

“Global play and entertainment company, Hasbro Inc., together with international theatre producer Selladoor Worldwide are to adapt Hasbro’s iconic brand, Monopoly, into a fantastic, immersive experience.

“The Monopoly experience features challenges for teams to complete together in order to move along the Monopoly ‘board’ and buy property,” states the application submitted to Camden Council.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\104354, 213-215 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 7PS.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.