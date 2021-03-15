The House of Ho, 1 Percy Street.

One Percy Street Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at The House of Ho, 1 Percy Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission for licensable activities, including: sale of alcohol from 10am until 1am the following day from Monday to Saturday, and from midday until 12.30am the following day on Sundays and bank holidays; and late night refreshment until 1am the following morning from Monday to Saturday, and until 12.30am the following morning on Sunday.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\104404, House of Ho (formerly known as Bam-Bou) 1 Percy Street, London W1T 1DB.

A public consultation on the application is open and the last date for making a representation is 7 April 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.