37 Store Street is currently The Printing Centre.

37SS Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a premises licence at 37 Store Street, Fitzrovia.

The business is described as a “quality wine merchant” and permission is sought for the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises, with “limited customer seating” for consumption on the premises.

A plan submitted with the application shows seating for customers on the ground floor, basement, and on the outside forecourt.

The proposed business hours are from 8am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 10.30pm on Sunday. A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\104423, Shop at 37 Store Street, London WC1E 7BS. Last date for making a representation: 12 April 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.