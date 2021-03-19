VQ, 24 hour cafe, restaurant and bar, 111A Great Russell Street.

ATC Hospitality Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a major variation of its premises licence at VQ, 111A Great Russell Street, in Bloomsbury. The business is a 24 hour cafe, restaurant and bar.

The applicant is seeking: “To vary the conditions of the licence so as to permit deliveries of food and drink until 02:00 hours.”

The existing conditions state: “No deliveries or collections shall take place between 22:00 hours and 08:00 hours”; “There shall be no takeaway service for food”; and “There shall be no sales of alcohol for consumption off the premises after 23:00 hours”.

Additional conditions are offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-VARY\104439, 111a Great Russell Street, London WC1B 3NQ

The last date for making a representation is 13 April 2021.

Residents can seek help and advice on responding to the application by contacting the Bloomsbury Association.