Premises licences are sought for the ground, basement, and first floors of 55 Great Portland Street.

The Crown Estate has applied to Westminster Council for two new premises licences at 55 Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission for a number of licensable activities on the ground floor and basement including the sale of alcohol from 11am to 11pm Monday to Wednesday, from 11am to 11.30pm Thursday, 11am to midnight Friday and Saturday, and from 12 noon to 10.30pm on Sunday.

On the first floor they are seeking permission for the sale of alcohol from 10am to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to midnight on Friday to Saturday, and from 12 noon to 10.30pm on Sunday.

Both of the applications are for “shadow” licences. Westminster council’s statement of licensing policy explains that this type of application is typically made by the landlord of the premises where the licence holder is their tenant. “The landlord in many cases is seeking what they term a ‘shadow licence’ on the same or similar terms to the licence already existing”. This second licence allows continuity of licensable activities should the first licence expire or cease to be valid. Having a current premises licences retains the value of a property to the benefit of the landlord.

To view the details and make a comment, see the applications on Westminster council’s website.

21/01757/LIPN, ground floor and basement, 55 Great Portland Street, London W1W 7LQ.

21/01756/LIPN, first floor, 55 Great Portland Street, London W1W 7LQ.

The last date for making a comment is 7 April 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.