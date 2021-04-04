There were 30 planning applications registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward during March 2021.
Most of the applications are minor, or details required by previous planning consents. There is advertising permission sought at various sites on Charlotte Street, Goodge Street, Grafton Way, Fitzroy Street, Maple Street, Tottenham Street and Whitfield Street; pavement licences at Tottenham Court Road, Store Street, Charlotte Street; and alterations to listed buildings at Bedford Square, Fitzroy Square, and Tottenham Court Road.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2021/1525/PVL
|Mikel Coffee Company Ltd 93 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4HL
|5 Tables and 10 Chairs Monday – Sunday 08:00 – 22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|30-03-2021
|2021/1518/PVL
|Arverni Restaurants Ltd t/a Cafa Deco 43 Store Street London WC1E 7DB
|5 Tables and 10 Chairs Monday to Saturday 10:00 23:00 Sunday 10:00 22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|30-03-2021
|2021/1506/PVL
|Crepe Coffee Chai 260 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7RF
|11 Tables and 22 Chairs Monday – Sunday 08:00 – 20:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|29-03-2021
|2021/1488/PVL
|Flower Burger 43 Charlotte Street Fitzrovia London W1T1RS
|4 Tables, 8 Chairs Monday – Saturday 10:00 – 23:00 Sunday 10:00-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|29-03-2021
|2021/1303/P
|Astor College 99 Charlotte Street London W1T 4QB
|Details of remediation measures and verification report required by condition 11b of planning permission 2015/1139/P dated 27/08/2015 as amended by 2017/3751/P dated 22/01/2018 for (for refurbishment of existing student accommodation (Sui Generis) comprising 2 storey upper ground floor front extension, 8 storey rear extension and front central bay extended forward (from 1st to 6th floor) to provide 60 additional bedrooms).
|REGISTERED
|29-03-2021
|2021/0710/P
|1 Fitzroy Mews London W1T 6DE
|Change of use from a live/work unit (sui generis) to a single-family dwelling house (C3)
|REGISTERED
|29-03-2021
|2021/1448/PVL
|Franco Manca 4 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LJ
|3 Tables, 6 Chairs and 2 Heaters. Monday – Saturday: 10:00-23:00 Sunday: 10:00-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|26-03-2021
|2021/1037/L
|45 Russell Square London WC1B 4JP
|Internal Alterations to Create Additional Toilet Facilities at Basement, 2nd & 3rd Floors. Testing, Repairing and Upgrading of Existing Services.
|REGISTERED
|26-03-2021
|2021/0946/L
|School Of Hygiene And Tropical Medicine Keppel Street London WC1E 7HT
|The conversion of an existing lower ground floor WC into new shower facilities including an accessible shower.
|REGISTERED
|26-03-2021
|2021/0881/P
|9 Goodge Street London W1T 2PE
|Details of conditions 6 (sustainable design principles), 7 (photovoltaic panels) and 11 (internal water use) of planning permission ref. 2016/3708/P dated 16/05/2017 (for Erection of mansard roof extension and alterations to the upper floors to form 1×2 bedroom flat and 2×1 bedroom flats to building)
|REGISTERED
|25-03-2021
|2021/0875/P
|Noho House 30 Cleveland Street London W1T 4JD
|Installation of lead coping flashing to the existing parapet coping stone at 6th floor level to Cleveland Street and Tottenham Street
|REGISTERED
|25-03-2021
|2021/1400/PVL
|Kazu Japanese Restaurant 64 Charlotte Street London W1T 4QD
|3 Tables, 6 Chairs, 2 Barriers and 1 Umbrella Monday to Saturday 12:00 – 22:30 Sunday 12:00 – 22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|24-03-2021
|2021/1385/L
|204-208 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PL
|Internal alterations in connection with retail refurbishment at basement and ground floor levels, including new floor coverings, wall treatment and finishes, electrical socket changes and new hanging lights.
|REGISTERED
|24-03-2021
|2021/1000/P
|67 Charlotte Street London W1T 4PH
|Partial demolition and reconstruction of the front and rear facades including internal roof alterations to safeguard the structural integrity of the building
|WITHDRAWN
|19-03-2021
|Withdrawn Decision
|2021/1148/L
|204-208 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PL
|Alterations in connection with the display of 2 x externally illuminated projecting signs and 5 x internally illuminated signs displayed inside the premises behind shopfront glazing (all replacing similar existing signs).
|REGISTERED
|17-03-2021
|2021/0296/A
|204-208 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PL
|Display of 2 x externally illuminated projecting signs and 5 x internally illuminated signs displayed inside the premises behind shopfront glazing (all replacing similar existing signs).
|REGISTERED
|17-03-2021
|2021/0129/A
|Various sites on Charlotte Street, Goodge Street, Grafton Way, Fitzroy Street, Maple Street, Tottenham Street and Whitfield Street London W1T
|Display of 30x banners(2.2m x 0.785m) affixed to the lamppost columns.
|REGISTERED
|17-03-2021
|2021/0716/A
|Former Odeon Site and Rosenheim Building 25 Grafton Way London WC1E 6DB
|Installation of building name to fascia level.
|REGISTERED
|15-03-2021
|2021/1094/T
|Fitzroy Square Garden Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EF
|IN SQUARE GARDEN: 1 x Large Plane (T7) – Reduce crown height & radial spread by up to 4m in length. Make selective target pruning cuts at suitable side branches or other secondary growth points. 1 x Large Plane (T8) – Reduce crown height & radial spread by up to 4m in length. Make selective target pruning cuts at suitable side branches or other secondary growth points.
|REGISTERED
|12-03-2021
|2021/0644/P
|4 Tavistock Place London WC1H 9RA
|Use of the property for flexible uses within use Class E.
|REGISTERED
|12-03-2021
|2021/0574/L
|Flat C 25 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6ER
|Reposition entrance door to flat. Reopen original opening between front and rear rooms on lower floor. Alter internal staircase and subsequent room subdivisions.
|REGISTERED
|12-03-2021
|2021/1065/T
|16 – 22 Great Russell Street London WC1B 3NN
|FRONT SIDE GARDEN: 3 x London Planes (T1, T2 & T3) – Re-pollard.
|REGISTERED
|11-03-2021
|2021/1095/P
|The British Museum Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DG
|Installation of an extract flue on the northern elevation of the New Wing building within the musuem complex
|REGISTERED
|10-03-2021
|2021/1052/PVL
|Busaba Eathai Thai Restaurant 22 Store Street London WC1E 7DF
|12 Tables, 24 Chairs and 6 Barriers Monday to Saturday 11:00 – 23:00 Sunday 11:00 to 22:00 New Application
|FINAL DECISION
|09-03-2021
|Granted
|2021/0525/P
|79 Guilford Street London WC1N 1DF
|Details required for Condition 4 (chartered engineer) of Planning Permission 2019/2546/P for “Erection of a single-storey rear extension (following removal of existing); extension of existing basement with associated works”.
|FINAL DECISION
|09-03-2021
|Granted
|2021/0926/P
|29 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RP
|Details of conditions 3 (odour equipment) and 4 (noise information) pursuant to permission ref: 2020/3277/P dated 12.01.21 for ‘Alterations to and enlargement of rear ventilation extract duct.’
|FINAL DECISION
|05-03-2021
|Granted
|2021/0056/P
|13 Fitzroy Street London W1T 4BQ
|Non-material amendments to planning permission ref: 2019/2198/P dated 10/07/2020 for ‘Construction of a two storey rooftop extension to Block B to create additional B1 floorspace, reconfiguration of the existing main entrnce and atrium and external facde alterations, alongside creation of a roof terrace and rationalisation and replacement of rooftop plant…’ Namely small scale design changes
|REGISTERED
|05-03-2021
|2021/0840/L
|21 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HH
|Internal and external refurbishment works including replacement bathrooms, removal of partitions, restoration of two chimneys and 27x new internal VRV units. Installation of new external plant including 6 x roof mounted condenser units and 1 x AC Unit in central lightwell.
|REGISTERED
|04-03-2021
|2021/0314/P
|Noho House 30 Cleveland Street London W1T 4JD
|Installation of two air handling units within lightwell at front (at basement level) and metal grates on lightwell (at ground floor level). Provision of one bike rack at front (at gorund floor level) and installation of louvres to windows on first and third floors.
|REGISTERED
|04-03-2021
|2021/0295/L
|The Heals Building 196 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7LQ
|Removal of modern (c. 2013) glass partitions, floor finishes, built in furniture and partition walls; new partitions to create meeting rooms at 4th floor; replacement services, including new radiators, suspended overhead trays and services; new kitchenette, fitted to modern partition at 5th floor.
|FINAL DECISION
|01-03-2021
|Granted