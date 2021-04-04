There were 30 planning applications registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward during March 2021.

Most of the applications are minor, or details required by previous planning consents. There is advertising permission sought at various sites on Charlotte Street, Goodge Street, Grafton Way, Fitzroy Street, Maple Street, Tottenham Street and Whitfield Street; pavement licences at Tottenham Court Road, Store Street, Charlotte Street; and alterations to listed buildings at Bedford Square, Fitzroy Square, and Tottenham Court Road.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.