There were 20 planning applications validated by Westminster council during March 2021 in Fitzrovia West.

Most of the applications are minor, details required by previous planning permission, amendments to previous permission, and advertising permission.

Included among the list is an application for an extension of the building at 6 Bourlet Close; for cooling plant behind buildings at 385-387 Euston Road; amendments at 204 Great Portland Street; tables and chairs at 68 Great Titchfield Street, 4-5 Langham Place, and 59 Goodge Street; property guardians at 40-48 Hanson Street; details of children’s play area a 87-125 Cleveland Street; details of public art at Berners Street development; and a tattoo shop at Newman Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.