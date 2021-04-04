There were 20 planning applications validated by Westminster council during March 2021 in Fitzrovia West.
Most of the applications are minor, details required by previous planning permission, amendments to previous permission, and advertising permission.
Included among the list is an application for an extension of the building at 6 Bourlet Close; for cooling plant behind buildings at 385-387 Euston Road; amendments at 204 Great Portland Street; tables and chairs at 68 Great Titchfield Street, 4-5 Langham Place, and 59 Goodge Street; property guardians at 40-48 Hanson Street; details of children’s play area a 87-125 Cleveland Street; details of public art at Berners Street development; and a tattoo shop at Newman Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Installation of cooling plant in internal courtyard.
385-387 Euston Road London NW1 3AURef. No: 21/02001/FULL | Received: Sat 27 Mar 2021 | Validated: Sat 27 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m.
1 – 3 Mortimer Street London W1T 3JARef. No: 21/01922/AD7 | Received: Thu 25 Mar 2021 | Validated: Thu 25 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending
- Use of basement and ground floors as tattoo shop (Sui generis).
Basement And Ground Floor 46 Newman Street London W1T 1QGRef. No: 21/01919/FULL | Received: Thu 25 Mar 2021 | Validated: Thu 25 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending
- Extension over part of existing second floor terrace, erection of additional storey to create third floor, extension at rear lower ground and ground floor levels with new roof terraces at rear ground and first floors, changes to window layout to back elevation, internal reconfiguration and new front entrance.
6 Bourlet Close London W1W 7BNRef. No: 21/01898/FULL | Received: Wed 24 Mar 2021 | Validated: Wed 24 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending
- Amendments to planning permission dated 14 August 2020 (RN: 18/10588/FULL) for, ‘Demolition of existing building and redevelopment to provide a new building comprising basement, ground and first to eighth floors. Use of part basement and ground floors for dual/alternative retail (Class A1) or restaurant (Class A3) purposes, use of the remainder of the property as up to 37 flats (Class C3), ancillary residential amenity, cycle parking; provision of photovoltaic cells, a green roof and associated plant’; NAMELY, reorganising refuse store, 2 retail units at ground level in the addition to the consented 1 unit, the mix has changed with more 2-bedroom apartments, addition of pavement break-out panel, rearrangement of rooftop plant has been rearranged to move taller plant kit items away from the roof edges, acoustic balustrade around the perimeter of the roof edges and a metal railing around the private residential roofs.
204 Great Portland Street London W1W 5NPRef. No: 21/01847/NMA | Received: Tue 23 Mar 2021 | Validated: Tue 23 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending
- Use of an area of the public highway measuring 22m x 2m for the placing of 10 tables and 20 chairs in connection with the existing ground floor use.
68 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7QLRef. No: 21/01812/TCH | Received: Mon 22 Mar 2021 | Validated: Mon 29 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending
- Temporary use as large house of multiple occupancy (HMO) (Class C4) for occupation by property guardians (RETROSPECTIVE APPLICATION).
40-48 Hanson Street London W1W 6ULRef. No: 21/01768/FULL | Received: Fri 19 Mar 2021 | Validated: Sat 27 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending
- 5G upgrade of Vodafone telecommunications equipment, including the addition of four antennas and the replacement of one antenna inside the bell tower, and associated works.All Saints Church 7 Margaret Street London W1W 8JGRef. No: 21/01610/EEN | Received: Mon 15 Mar 2021 | Validated: Mon 15 Mar 2021 | Status: Decided
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building (fascia level) measuring 0.9m x 0.6m.72 Great Portland Street London W1W 7NHRef. No: 21/01560/AD7 | Received: Fri 12 Mar 2021 | Validated: Fri 12 Mar 2021 | Status: Decided
- Alterations to facade at ground floor to include new entrance door and replacement of existing awning.
4-5 Langham Place London W1B 3DGRef. No: 21/01553/FULL | Received: Fri 12 Mar 2021 | Validated: Fri 12 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending
- Use of the public highway measuring 7m x 2 m for the placing of 5 tables, 10 chairs and 6 planters in connection with the associated commercial uses (class E) between the hours of 08:00 and 22:00
4-5 Langham Place London W1B 3DGRef. No: 21/01554/TCH | Received: Fri 12 Mar 2021 | Validated: Fri 19 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending
- Use of Unit 4 (ground floor) as a spa (sui generis).
11 Newman Street London W1T 1PBRef. No: 21/01515/FULL | Received: Thu 11 Mar 2021 | Validated: Tue 23 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details pursuant to condition 29 of planning permission dated 10 November 2015 (RN: 14/11837/FULL); Namely details of the ‘children’s play facility’ in the southern courtyard.Development Site At 87 – 125 Cleveland Street LondonRef. No: 21/01534/ADFULL | Received: Thu 11 Mar 2021 | Validated: Thu 11 Mar 2021 | Status: Decided
- Details pursaunt to condition 22 of planning permission dated 10 November 2015 (RN: 14/11837/FULL); Namely detailed drawings of hard and soft landscaping scheme which includes the number, size, species and position of trees and shrubs.
Development Site At 87 – 125 Cleveland Street LondonRef. No: 21/01533/ADFULL | Received: Thu 11 Mar 2021 | Validated: Thu 11 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m.64 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7QHRef. No: 21/01502/AD7 | Received: Wed 10 Mar 2021 | Validated: Wed 10 Mar 2021 | Status: Decided
- Replacement of shopfront.
102 Great Portland Street London W1W 6PDRef. No: 21/01482/FULL | Received: Wed 10 Mar 2021 | Validated: Thu 25 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details of public art pursuant to condition 12 of panning permission dated 26 May 2020 (RN: 19/01472/FULL).
Development Site At 58-60 Berners St, 14-17 Wells St, 13-15 Eastcastle St And 1 Wells Mews LondonRef. No: 21/01491/ADFULL | Received: Wed 10 Mar 2021 | Validated: Wed 10 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agents board attached to the railings in front of the building at street level and measuring 0.4m x 0.6m.17-19 Foley Street London W1W 6DWRef. No: 21/01443/AD7 | Received: Tue 09 Mar 2021 | Validated: Tue 09 Mar 2021 | Status: Decided
- Installation of ladder in front area at rear at 75 Riding House Street
46 – 48 Foley Street London W1W 7TYRef. No: 21/01373/FULL | Received: Fri 05 Mar 2021 | Validated: Tue 16 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending
- Use of an area of the public highway measuring 2.5m x 1.1m for the placing of one table, two chairs and one moveable planter in connection with the existing ground floor use.
57-59 Goodge Street London W1T 1THRef. No: 21/01309/TCH | Received: Wed 03 Mar 2021 | Validated: Wed 03 Mar 2021 | Status: Pending