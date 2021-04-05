The consultation has been broken down into sections to comment on.

Camden Council is seeking comments on its biodiversity strategy — a plan to improve natural areas and the public’s access to it.

The strategy sets out how the council will respond to “the national and global ecological emergency” and increase people’s access to nature for the benefit of their health and wellbeing.

“It sets out a vision for what we want the borough to be like in the future, objectives for each of the key areas of work, and how we are going to work to achieve them,” says Camden.

The consultation is broken down into sections to make it easier to respond to. There is also a link to the Biodiversity Action Map where you can provide additional ideas for helping nature. Consultation is open until 14 May 2021.

Camden Council: We want your views on Camden’s Biodiversity Strategy.