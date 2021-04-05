Camden is proposing a cordoned off area for an outside dining space in front of 26 South Crescent.

Camden Council is asking for comments on a proposed temporary outdoor eating and drinking space at South Crescent, one of a number of public consultations it is holding on extending its “streateries” scheme across the borough.

“During 2020 we set up a Streateries programme to support the hospitality sector so that they could continue to trade, particularly during the summer months.

“A Streatery is a car free outdoor dining space for restaurants, cafes and other businesses to place tables and chairs and so that pedestrians can pass safely all while maintaining social distancing,” says Camden.

The existing streateries in Fitzrovia at Charlotte Street, Goodge Street and Warren Street are all located in controlled on-street parking spaces, where the parking has been allocated elsewhere or removed. There has been no closure of the carriageway to traffic.

“We are proposing a new temporary Streatery outside The Gentlemen Baristas (no.26 South Crescent), near Tottenham Court Road in Fitzrovia, so that businesses can put tables and chairs outside for al fresco dining. We are now carrying out a consultation and we want you to have a say to help shape the new design.

“We propose to temporarily remove a section of double yellow lines outside no. 26 South Crescent to create a safe space for tables and chairs, with barriers placed at the edge of the new space to replace the double yellow lines,” says Camden

Plan showing location of tables and chairs outside 26 South Crescent.

“After the consultation, we will carefully consider the responses, alongside other information, to help us decide whether or not to progress the scheme. Should a decision be made to proceed, we would implement the changes under a Temporary Traffic Order (TTO),” says Camden.

Camden created the streateries scheme last year. The decision on allowing outside eating and drinking recognised the possible unintended consequences of the plans.

“There is concern that outdoor dining can lead to noise and disturbance on the street, especially in the later part of the evening, therefore it is necessary to achieve balance between helping businesses to recover, and providing more capacity to support walking and cycling as well as protecting residents’ interests,” says a Camden report included with the decision signed off by Bloomsbury ward councillor and cabinet member Adam Harrison.

The proposals at South Crescent do not include any permission for licensable activities such as the consumption of alcohol or late night refreshment. However, many cafes and restaurants with an outdoor area then apply for permission for licensable activities unless they already hold a premises licence.

Public consultation: South Crescent Streatery – footway widening for outdoor dining. Last date for responding is 12 April 2021.