Iris Avenue, 32 Store Street.

An application has been made to Camden Council for new premises licence at ground floor and basement of 32 Store Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant, Iris Avenue, is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 9am to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 7pm on Sunday.

The premises is described as a shop and the applicant states that the area in which it is situated is “full of independent retailers ranging from restaurants and coffee shops to hair salons and florists”, but neglects to mention the large number of residents on the street living above the shops.

The applicant has offered a number of conditions in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\104543, 32 Store Street, London WC1E 7BS.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.

The last date for making a representation is 27 April 2021.