The Kings Arms pub at 68 Great Titchfield Street.

McMullen & Sons Limited has applied to the City of Westminster for a variation of their premises licence for: The Kings Arms, 68 Great Titchfield Street, Fitzrovia.

The variation details are to increase the current licensed area of the public house to include a new basement bar.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

Application Reference: 21/02902/LIPV, The Kings Arms, 68 Great Titchfield Street, London, W1W 7QL.

The last date for representations to be received is 29 April 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.