Rathbone Street entrance to the underground restaurant.

An application has been made to Camden Council to vary the premises licence at 1947 London Restaurant & Bar, in the basement of 33 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia. Although the address is Charlotte Street the entrance is in Rathbone Street.

The application seeks to amend the opening hours and conditions to allow the premises to open later at night — from 10am to 1.30am the following morning every day of the week.

The current licence permits the sale of alcohol until midnight from Monday to Saturday and until 11.30pm on Sunday; and late night refreshment until 12.30am the following morning from Monday to Saturday and until Midnight on Sunday.

This licence also has a condition that restricts the sale of alcohol until midnight Monday to Saturday and 11.30pm on Sundays. This condition would be amended to allow later hours.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-VARY\104725, 1947 London Restaurant & Bar, 33 Charlotte Street W1T 1RR.

The last date for making a representation is 17 May 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.