There were 21 planning applications registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward during April 2021.
There are a number of applications for alterations to listed buildings at various locations; permission for an extract vent from the rear of 10 Tottenham Street; various applications for temporary pavement licences at Goodge Street, Percy Street, Tottenham Court Road, and Grafton Way; outside seating at 52 Warren Street, and 6-7 Warren Street; and a number of minor applications including conditions required by previous planning permissions.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2021/2018/TC
|Honey & Spice 52 Warren Street London W1T 5NJ
|11 Tables and 34 Chairs (previously 4 Tables and 8 Chairs) Monday to Saturday 08:00 – 22:30 Variation application
|REGISTERED
|27-04-2021
|2021/1378/L
|Newman House, Room 107 111 Gower Street London WC1E 6AR
|Repairs to Existing Sash Windows, External Render repairs and external redecoration
|REGISTERED
|27-04-2021
|2021/1972/TC
|Ippudo London Co Ltd 40 Goodge Street London W1T 2QP
|16 Tables, 32 Chairs and 2 Barriers to be placed in the proposed parking bay Monday to Thursday 11:00 – 21:30 Friday to Sunday 11:00 – 22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|23-04-2021
|2021/1863/PVL
|Black Sheep Coffee 5-7 Goodge Street Fitzrovia London W1T 2PD
|4 Tables, 8 Chairs and 2 Barriers Monday-Sunday 08:00-18:30 New Application
|REGISTERED
|19-04-2021
|2021/1629/L
|41 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HX
|Alterations to doors to remediate / remove asbestos panels and other works to doors.
|REGISTERED
|19-04-2021
|2021/0730/L
|173-177 Friends House, Religious Society Of Friends Euston Road London NW1 2BJ
|Refurbishment and repair works within the ground floor library/reading room
|REGISTERED
|19-04-2021
|2021/1851/PVL
|Al Dente 51 Goodge Street London W1T 1TG
|5 Tables and 10 Chairs Monday-Sunday 11:00-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|16-04-2021
|2021/0952/P
|13 Tottenham Mews London W1T 4AQ
|Details of Condition 4 (materials) of permission ref: 2020/0767/P dated 16.04.21 for the ‘Erection of single storey roof extension to facilitate the provision of additional office floorspace.’
|REGISTERED
|16-04-2021
|2021/1804/L
|42 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HX
|External roof plant re-configuration, replacement of plant and routing services on the roof, proposed combined door entry & CCTV to Main House front entrances and proposed lowering of satellite dish.
|REGISTERED
|14-04-2021
|2021/1345/L
|Flat B 18 Cleveland Street London W1T 4HZ
|Replacement wood flooring
|FINAL DECISION
|14-04-2021
|Granted
|2021/1127/P
|Offices and Premises 1st Floor 50-51 Russell Square London WC1B 4JU
|Replacement of main entrance doors
|REGISTERED
|14-04-2021
|2021/1552/L
|30 Percy Street London W1T 2DB
|Internal and external alterations associated with fire safety measures including installation of rooflights and PV panels.
|REGISTERED
|12-04-2021
|2021/1374/P
|30 Percy Street London W1T 2DB
|Variation of condition 3 (approved plans) of planning permission ref 2019/4241/P dated 28/08/2020 (External alterations including replacement rear extension at ground floor and basement level with roof terrace above, change of use of existing flat (Class C3) at second and third floor level to office space (Class B1a) and use of basement level as social enterprise space) namely to incorporate fire safety measures including installation of rooflights and PV panels.
|REGISTERED
|12-04-2021
|2021/0345/P
|10 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RD
|Installation of an extract vent to the rear side elevation.
|REGISTERED
|10-04-2021
|2021/1706/PVL
|House of Ho 1 Percy Street London W1T 1DB
|4 Tables, 10 Chairs, 2 Barriers, 1 Umbrella and 2 Heaters Monday-Sunday 11:00-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|09-04-2021
|2021/1703/PVL
|Greggs 92 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TL
|5 Tables, 15 Chairs and 7 Barriers Monday-Saturday 08:00-18:00 Sunday 09:00-17:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|09-04-2021
|2021/1679/TC
|Radisson Blu Edwardian Grafton Hotel 130 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AY
|7 Tables, 14 Chairs and 4 Planters to be placed in the Parking bay outside the premises on 6-7 Warren Street Monday to Saturday 12:00 – 23:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|08-04-2021
|2021/1064/L
|Drayton House 30 Gordon Street London WC1H 0AX
|External work to include: 1. External cleaning of brickwork and stonework 2. Minor repairs to brickwork and stonework 3. Timber repairs to door and windows 4. Replacement sealant to windows and doors 5. Repairs/replacement to corroded metal crittall windows (like for like) 6. Replacement of corroded post collars to railings 7. Redecorations
|REGISTERED
|08-04-2021
|2021/1579/PVL
|The Grafton Arms Pubs and Rooms 72 Grafton Way London W1T 5DU
|2 Tables, 4 Chairs and 1 Barrier Monday – Saturday 12:00 – 22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|01-04-2021
|2021/1572/PVL
|Five Guys 264 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7RQ
|6 Tables, 12 Chairs and 4 Barriers Monday to Saturday 11:00- 23:00 Sunday 11:00- 22:00 New Application
|FINAL DECISION
|01-04-2021
|Granted
|2020/5889/A
|70 Charlotte Street London W1T 4QG
|Display of folded sign tray. In addition to the display of an externally illuminated (with a slimline trough light) ampersand and stars, and the display of an internally illuminated menu case.
|REGISTERED
|01-04-2021