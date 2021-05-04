There were 21 planning applications registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward during April 2021.

There are a number of applications for alterations to listed buildings at various locations; permission for an extract vent from the rear of 10 Tottenham Street; various applications for temporary pavement licences at Goodge Street, Percy Street, Tottenham Court Road, and Grafton Way; outside seating at 52 Warren Street, and 6-7 Warren Street; and a number of minor applications including conditions required by previous planning permissions.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Application NumberSite AddressDevelopment DescriptionStatusDate RegisteredDecision
2021/2018/TCHoney & Spice 52 Warren Street London W1T 5NJ11 Tables and 34 Chairs (previously 4 Tables and 8 Chairs) Monday to Saturday 08:00 – 22:30 Variation applicationREGISTERED27-04-2021
2021/1378/LNewman House, Room 107 111 Gower Street London WC1E 6ARRepairs to Existing Sash Windows, External Render repairs and external redecorationREGISTERED27-04-2021
2021/1972/TCIppudo London Co Ltd 40 Goodge Street London W1T 2QP16 Tables, 32 Chairs and 2 Barriers to be placed in the proposed parking bay Monday to Thursday 11:00 – 21:30 Friday to Sunday 11:00 – 22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED23-04-2021
2021/1863/PVLBlack Sheep Coffee 5-7 Goodge Street Fitzrovia London W1T 2PD4 Tables, 8 Chairs and 2 Barriers Monday-Sunday 08:00-18:30 New ApplicationREGISTERED19-04-2021
2021/1629/L41 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HXAlterations to doors to remediate / remove asbestos panels and other works to doors.REGISTERED19-04-2021
2021/0730/L173-177 Friends House, Religious Society Of Friends Euston Road London NW1 2BJRefurbishment and repair works within the ground floor library/reading roomREGISTERED19-04-2021
2021/1851/PVLAl Dente 51 Goodge Street London W1T 1TG5 Tables and 10 Chairs Monday-Sunday 11:00-22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED16-04-2021
2021/0952/P13 Tottenham Mews London W1T 4AQDetails of Condition 4 (materials) of permission ref: 2020/0767/P dated 16.04.21 for the ‘Erection of single storey roof extension to facilitate the provision of additional office floorspace.’REGISTERED16-04-2021
2021/1804/L42 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HXExternal roof plant re-configuration, replacement of plant and routing services on the roof, proposed combined door entry & CCTV to Main House front entrances and proposed lowering of satellite dish.REGISTERED14-04-2021
2021/1345/LFlat B 18 Cleveland Street London W1T 4HZReplacement wood flooringFINAL DECISION14-04-2021Granted
2021/1127/POffices and Premises 1st Floor 50-51 Russell Square London WC1B 4JUReplacement of main entrance doorsREGISTERED14-04-2021
2021/1552/L30 Percy Street London W1T 2DBInternal and external alterations associated with fire safety measures including installation of rooflights and PV panels.REGISTERED12-04-2021
2021/1374/P30 Percy Street London W1T 2DBVariation of condition 3 (approved plans) of planning permission ref 2019/4241/P dated 28/08/2020 (External alterations including replacement rear extension at ground floor and basement level with roof terrace above, change of use of existing flat (Class C3) at second and third floor level to office space (Class B1a) and use of basement level as social enterprise space) namely to incorporate fire safety measures including installation of rooflights and PV panels.REGISTERED12-04-2021
2021/0345/P10 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RDInstallation of an extract vent to the rear side elevation.REGISTERED10-04-2021
2021/1706/PVLHouse of Ho 1 Percy Street London W1T 1DB4 Tables, 10 Chairs, 2 Barriers, 1 Umbrella and 2 Heaters Monday-Sunday 11:00-22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED09-04-2021
2021/1703/PVLGreggs 92 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TL5 Tables, 15 Chairs and 7 Barriers Monday-Saturday 08:00-18:00 Sunday 09:00-17:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED09-04-2021
2021/1679/TCRadisson Blu Edwardian Grafton Hotel 130 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AY7 Tables, 14 Chairs and 4 Planters to be placed in the Parking bay outside the premises on 6-7 Warren Street Monday to Saturday 12:00 – 23:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED08-04-2021
2021/1064/LDrayton House 30 Gordon Street London WC1H 0AXExternal work to include: 1. External cleaning of brickwork and stonework 2. Minor repairs to brickwork and stonework 3. Timber repairs to door and windows 4. Replacement sealant to windows and doors 5. Repairs/replacement to corroded metal crittall windows (like for like) 6. Replacement of corroded post collars to railings 7. RedecorationsREGISTERED08-04-2021
2021/1579/PVLThe Grafton Arms Pubs and Rooms 72 Grafton Way London W1T 5DU2 Tables, 4 Chairs and 1 Barrier Monday – Saturday 12:00 – 22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED01-04-2021
2021/1572/PVLFive Guys 264 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7RQ6 Tables, 12 Chairs and 4 Barriers Monday to Saturday 11:00- 23:00 Sunday 11:00- 22:00 New ApplicationFINAL DECISION01-04-2021Granted
2020/5889/A70 Charlotte Street London W1T 4QGDisplay of folded sign tray. In addition to the display of an externally illuminated (with a slimline trough light) ampersand and stars, and the display of an internally illuminated menu case.REGISTERED01-04-2021