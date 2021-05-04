There were 21 planning applications registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward during April 2021.

There are a number of applications for alterations to listed buildings at various locations; permission for an extract vent from the rear of 10 Tottenham Street; various applications for temporary pavement licences at Goodge Street, Percy Street, Tottenham Court Road, and Grafton Way; outside seating at 52 Warren Street, and 6-7 Warren Street; and a number of minor applications including conditions required by previous planning permissions.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.