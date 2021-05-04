There were 14 planning applications in Fitzrovia West validated by Westminster Council during April 2021.
Among the applications are amendments to major planning applications granted at Oxford Street and Wells Street, and Berners Street; permanent outside seating at 10 Berners Street; outside tables and chairs at Market Place, and Foley Street; cladding to the rear of 23 Newman Street; and various minor applications including advertising permission.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Retain an existing air conditioning condenser within a basement courtyard area and installation of a new acoustic enclosure around the existing air conditioning condenser. (retrospective)
John Astor House 3 – 11 Foley Street London W1W 6DN Ref. No: 21/02718/FULL | Received: Mon 26 Apr 2021 | Validated: Mon 26 Apr 2021 | Status: Pending
- Amendments to planning permission dated 21 September 2020 (RN: 19/10047/FULL) for variation of Conditions 1, 10, 15, and 22 of planning permission dated 11 March 2019 (RN: 18/03229/FULL) for, ‘Demolition of 134-140 Oxford Street and 77-84 Wells Street (Wells House) and the erection of a new building comprising basements, ground plus nine upper floors, with plant accommodation and Sui Generis (nightclub) at basement level 02; subterranean ‘cycle centre’ including cycle parking/changing rooms/drying rooms/lockers; part plant accommodation and part Class A1 (retail) at basement level 01; part Class A1 (retail) accommodation and part Class B1 (office) at ground floor level; part Class A1 (retail), part plant accommodation and part Class B1 (office) at first floor level; flexible Class A1 (retail) or Class B1 (office) at second floor; Class B1 (office) accommodation at third to seventh floors; part plant accommodation and part Class B1 (office) accommodation at eighth floor; Class B1 (office) accommodation at ninth floor; the creation of terraces on levels 6 to 8 and a rooftop terrace area at level 9 (all for use in association with office accommodation); photovoltaic panels on level 9 and the roof; and other associated works including short stay cycle parking spaces in Adam and Eve Court’; NAMELY: (a) Reduction in the size of loading bay; replacement of approved retail (Class A1) floorspace at first floor level with additional office (Class B1) floorspace; alterations to roof plans, to Adam and Eve Court, and Wells Street elevations; entrance of cycle centre to be moved to Wells Street and altered layout; entrance to nightclub to be relocated to Adam and Eve Court; reduction in the of loading bay; replacement of approved retail (Class A1) floorspace at first floor level…,NAMELY, alterations to nightclub entrance, Adam & Eve Court Louvres, to the articulation of the sixth floor dormer windows, facade lighting strategy, revisions to the level 9 amenity terrace space.
134 Oxford Street London W1D 1LURef. No: 21/02500/NMA | Received: Fri 16 Apr 2021 | Validated: Fri 16 Apr 2021 | Status: Pending
- Removal of existing contemporary canopy and associated fixings and replacement with proposed seating deck and associated fixings. (Linked with 21/02458/FULL)
10 Berners Street London W1T 3NPRef. No: 21/02459/LBC | Received: Thu 15 Apr 2021 | Validated: Thu 15 Apr 2021 | Status: Pending
- Removal of existing contemporary canopy and associated fixings and replacement with proposed seating deck and associated fixing for use in association with hotel (Class C1). (Linked with 21/02459/LBC)
The London Edition 10 Berners Street London W1T 3NPRef. No: 21/02458/FULL | Received: Thu 15 Apr 2021 | Validated: Thu 15 Apr 2021 | Status: Pending
- Variation of Condition 5 of planning permission dated 23 June 2020 (RN 20/02456/FULL) which in itself was a variation of planning permission dated 09 April 2020 (RN 19/00482/TCH) for, ‘Use of the public highway for the placing of 17 tables, 28 chairs, 6 bench seats, 6 free-standing heaters, 1 menu board and 1 decorative flower ring in an area measuring 9.0m x 5.2m in connection with the existing restaurant’; NAMELY, to extend the temporary permission by one year.
Basement And Ground Floor 9-10 Market Place London W1W 8AQRef. No: 21/02428/FULL | Received: Wed 14 Apr 2021 | Validated: Fri 16 Apr 2021 | Status: Pending
- Recladding of the rear facade and associated works. (Including 24 Newman Street)
23 Newman Street London W1T 1PNRef. No: 21/02381/FULL | Received: Mon 12 Apr 2021 | Validated: Mon 12 Apr 2021 | Status: Pending
- Amendments to planning permission dated 6 July 2016 (RN: 15/11139/FULL) for, ‘Demolition of existing buildings and erection of replacement building comprising retail (Class A1) and / or cafe/restaurant (Class A3) at part ground and part basement floor levels; offices (Class B1) at part basement, part ground, and first to seventh floor levels (including roof terraces at front seventh floor level and at rear fourth floor level); and plant at roof level’; NAMELY, for the installation of a new metal privacy screen to the southern elevation of the fourth floor terrace.
British Music House 25 – 27 Berners Street London W1T 3LRRef. No: 21/02363/NMA | Received: Sun 11 Apr 2021 | Validated: Sun 11 Apr 2021 | Status: Pending
- Renewal of display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m.
112-114 Great Portland Street London W1W 6PHRef. No: 21/02321/AD7 | Received: Fri 09 Apr 2021 | Validated: Fri 09 Apr 2021 | Status: Decided
- Display of externally illuminated fascia signs measuring 0.5m x 4.4m, 0.5m x 14.3m, 0.5m x 3.8m; a non-illuminated wall sign measuring 2.4m x 1.2m; and two externally illuminated projecting signs both measuring 1.25m x 1.6m. 68 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7QL Ref. No: 21/02157/ADV | Received: Thu 01 Apr 2021 | Validated: Thu 01 Apr 2021 | Status: Decided
- Use of the public highway measuring 1.1m X 9.5m for the placing of 6 chairs and 3 tables in connection with the ground floor use.
Ground Floor 24-25 Foley Street London W1W 6DXRef. No: 21/02122/TCH | Received: Thu 01 Apr 2021 | Validated: Thu 01 Apr 2021 | Status: Pending
- Retention of the existing footfall counter dome at fascia level
214 Oxford Street London W1C 1DARef. No: 21/02082/LBC | Received: Wed 31 Mar 2021 | Validated: Tue 20 Apr 2021 | Status: Pending
- Retention of the existing footfall counter dome at fascia level
302 Regent Street London W1B 3ASRef. No: 21/02087/LBC | Received: Wed 31 Mar 2021 | Validated: Tue 20 Apr 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display of four internally illuminated (letters only) fascia signs measuring 3.0m x 0.6m, 1.3m x 0.6m, 2.4m x 0.76m and 1.7m x 0.76m. (linked to 21/01252/LBC).
Shop 3 Great Portland Street Station Great Portland Street London W1W 5PW Ref. No: 21/01425/ADV | Received: Mon 08 Mar 2021 | Validated: Tue 13 Apr 2021 | Status: Pending
- Installation of replacement signage and a new awning, refurbishment of existing shop, including refurbishment of windows and door, replacement flooring and shop fit out (linked to 21/01425/ADV).
Shop 3 Great Portland Street Station Great Portland Street London W1W 5PWRef. No: 21/01252/LBC | Received: Mon 01 Mar 2021 | Validated: Thu 08 Apr 2021 | Status: Pending