There were 14 planning applications in Fitzrovia West validated by Westminster Council during April 2021.

Among the applications are amendments to major planning applications granted at Oxford Street and Wells Street, and Berners Street; permanent outside seating at 10 Berners Street; outside tables and chairs at Market Place, and Foley Street; cladding to the rear of 23 Newman Street; and various minor applications including advertising permission.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.