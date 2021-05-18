‘…And we’re back. As London’s commercial art world begins to fall into some semblance of normality, it is clear that some things have changed for good. For example, almost every gallerist I have spoken to in the last few months has committed to continue with an online programme of some description. The last year has taught dealers the importance of being global in outlook and reach, allowing viewers and collectors all over the world some degree of access to their exhibitions, be that through full blown Virtual Reality experiences or simply improved photography and video content.’ Phin Jennings (Curator at Riseart)

This is nowhere more true than in Fitzrovia where the bold can now visit our galleries in person, whilst the more timid can savour the delights online. Some galleries require booking a slot in advance, while others are happy for visitors to just turn up, so do check the website in advance. I particularly recommend newcomer to the area Workplace Gallery at 40 Margaret Street. Although their programme was not confirmed at time of writing, this gallery, which started in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, always has interesting and arresting exhibitions.

Featured Art Galleries 05/21

‘Raves and Riots’ at Edel Assanti.

Edel Assanti, 74A Newman Street

To 10 Jul: Vinca Peterson / ‘Raves and Riots’

‘Embodying Anew’ at Maximilian William.

Maximillian William, 47 Mortimer Street

To 19 Jun: Simone Leigh, Magdalene Odundo & Thaddeus Mosley / ‘Embodying Anew’

‘The Landscape: from the Exterior to the Interior’ at Rosenfeld.

Rosenfeld, 37 Rathbone Street

To 12 Jun: various artists / ‘The Landscape: from the Exterior to the Interior’

‘The Tabernacle – Welcome to Pharmakon’ at T J Boulting.

T J Boulting, 59 Riding House Street

2 Jun – 3 Jul: Kate Dunn / ‘The Tabernacle – Welcome to Pharmakon’

‘Folds’ at Tristan Hoare.

Tristan Hoare, 6 Fitzroy Square

To 2 Jul: various artists / ‘Folds’

To 2 Jul: Peter Schlesinger / ‘Ceramics 1992-2020’

‘A Web of Echoes’ at Zari Gallery.

Zari Gallery, 73 Newman Street

To 25 Jun: Paul Doran / ‘A Web of Echoes’

Fitzrovia galleries list, May 2021

Alison Jacques Gallery, 16-18 Berners Street (alisonjacquesgallery.com)

Arup Phase 2, 8 Fitzroy Street (arup.com/phase2exhibitions)

Building Centre, Store Street (buildingcentre.co.uk)

Coningsby, 30 Tottenham Street (coningsbygallery.com)

David Roberts Art Foundation, 111 Great Titchfield Street (davidrobertsartfoundation.com)

Gallery Different, 14 Percy Street (gallerydifferent.co.uk)

Eclectic Gallery, 16 Newman Street (eclecticgallery.co.uk)

Edel Assanti, 74A Newman Street (edelassanti.com)

Fitzrovia Chapel, Pearson Square (fitzroviachapel.org)

Fitzrovia Gallery, 139 Whitfield Street (fitzroviagallery.co.uk)

Fold Gallery, 158 New Cavendish Street (foldgallery.com)

Grove Square Galleries, 156 New Cavendish Street (grovesquaregalleries.com)

Josh Lilley, 44-46Riding House Street (joshlilley.com)

Maximillian William, 47 Mortimer Street (maximillianwilliam.com)

Narrative Projects, 110 New Cavendish Street (narrativeprojects.com)

Pi Artworks, 55 Eastcastle Street (piartworks.com)

Pilar Corrias,54 Eastcastle Street (pilarcorrias.com)

Rebecca Hossack Gallery, 2a Conway Street (rebeccahossack.com)

Rosenfeld, 37 Rathbone Street (galleryrosenfeld.com)

RIBA, 66 Portland Place (architecture.com)

Saunders Fine Art, 20 Charlotte Street (saundersfineart.co.uk)

Store Street Gallery, 32 Store Street (storestreetgallery.com)

Tiwani Contemporary, 16 Little Portland Street (tiwani.co.uk)

T J Boulting, 59 Riding House Street (tjboulting.com)

Tristan Hoare, 6 Fitzroy Square (tristanhoaregallery.co.uk)

Webber Gallery, 18 Newman Street (webberrepresents.com)

Woolff Gallery, 89 Charlotte Street (woolffgallery.co.uk)

Workplace Gallery, 40 Margaret Street (workplacegallery.co.uk)

Zari Gallery, 73 Newman Street (zarigallery.co.uk)