Camden council is asking for people’s views on proposed outdoor drinking and dining on the public highway at Conway Street and Whitfield Street in Fitzrovia.

The changes are part of Camden Council’s plans to support the hospitality industry in the borough.

“In 2020 the UK Government introduced new legislation to make it easier for businesses to apply for pavement licences for outdoor eating and drinking so that they could continue to trade, but many pavements in the borough are too narrow to allow tables and chairs outside,” says Camden.

“During 2020 we set up a Streateries programme to support the hospitality sector so that they could continue to trade, particularly during the summer months. A Streatery is a car free outdoor dining space in the road, protected by barriers around the space, for restaurants, cafes and other businesses to place tables and chairs and so that pedestrians can pass safely on the pavement.”

In July 2020 councillor Adam Harrison, cabinet member for a sustainable Camden, delegated all future decisions on individual Streatery projects, involving traffic management proposals to enable outdoor dining supporting reopening of pubs, restaurants and cafes, to the director of environment and sustainability.

Camden Council recognises that outdoor eating and drinking can be a noise nuisance for local residents so are canvassing people’s views on the proposals.

Camden is now proposing to implement a new streatery on Conway Street outside the Lore of the Land pub as a trial, and to trial changes to the flow of traffic and relocation of parking.

A second streatery is proposed on Whitfield Street outside Gigs restaurant on the corner of Tottenham Street, along with changes to parking and loading.

“If approved, the Streatery will be implemented using an Experimental Traffic Order (ETO) on a trial basis during which time people will be invited to provide feedback. After 12 months of the trial we will undertake a public consultation the results of which, along with the feedback received and monitoring data, will inform a decision as to whether or not to make the Streatery permanent,” says Camden.

To view further details and make a comment, see: Conway Street Streatery for outdoor dining; and Whitfield Street Streatery for outdoor dining. A public consultation on the plans is open until Monday 7 June 2021.