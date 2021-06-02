The Kings arms is seeking a variation to its opening hours.

An application has been made to Westminster Council for a minor variation of the premises licence of the Kings Arms at 68 Great Titchfield Street in Fitzrovia.

The variation seeks permission to “amend the start of permitted opening hours from the current 10.00 am to 7.00 am from Monday to Sunday for the purposes of selling non-alcoholic beverages and food”, states the application. The new opening hours would be 07.00 to 23.30 from Monday to Saturday; and from 07.00 to 23.00 on Sunday.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

1/05235/LIPVM Kings Arms, 68 Great Titchfield Street, London W1W 7QL. A public consultation is open on the application until 14 June 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.