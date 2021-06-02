There were 31 planning applications registered by Camden Council during May 2021 in Bloomsbury ward.
Among the list are applications for tables and chairs (TC) on the pavement and also temporary pavement licences (PVL) at Charlotte Street, Euston Road, Goodge Street, Cleveland Street, and Tottenham Court Road; various minor applications and amendments to existing applications, and advertising; a “certificate of lawfulness” at 60 Charlotte Street; an additional storey at Fitzroy Mews; and alterations to listed buildings at Fitzroy Square and Bedford Square.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2021/0454/P
|79 Guilford Street London WC1N 1DF
|Non-material amendments to planning permission 2019/2546/P (granted 08/07/2020) for ‘Erection of a single storey rear extension (following demolition of existing); extension of existing basement with associated works’ by way of :- alterations to constructional elements of roof (beams, rafters, parapet), reduction in size and relocation of rooflights and installation of air source heat pump.
|REGISTERED
|31-05-2021
|2021/2649/TC
|Dim T Restaurant 32 Charlotte Street W1T 2NQ
|3 Tables and 12 Chairs (Charlotte Street Streatery, Tables and Chairs in Parking Bay) Monday-Saturday 12:00-22:30 Sunday 12:00-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|28-05-2021
|2021/1753/A
|120-122 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AP
|Display of internally illuminated fascia signage to wrap around corner site with 2 x projecting signs.
|REGISTERED
|28-05-2021
|2021/2629/TC
|Siam Central 14 Charlotte Street London W1T 2LX
|6 Tables, 2 Umbrellas and 6 Benches Monday-Saturday 12:00-22:30 Sunday 12:00-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|27-05-2021
|2021/2600/TC
|Thai Metro 38 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NL
|5 Tables, 12 Chairs and 2 Umbrellas (In Parking Bay. Part of Charlotte Street Streatery) Monday-Sunday 12:00-22:30 New Application
|REGISTERED
|26-05-2021
|2021/2579/TC
|Double J’s Sandwich Bar 333 Euston Road London NW1 3AD
|2 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday to Saturday 08:00 to 16:00 Renewal Application
|REGISTERED
|25-05-2021
|2021/2557/PVL
|The London Pub at Royal National Hotel Royal National Hotel Woburn Place London WC1H 0JX
|12 Tables, 36 Chairs, 22 Barriers, 5 Umbrellas and 5 Heaters Monday-Saturday 11:30-23:00 Sunday 11:30-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|24-05-2021
|2021/1969/P
|60 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NU
|The use of the ground floor and basement as commercial, business and service use (Class E1).
|REGISTERED
|24-05-2021
|2020/5947/P
|41 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HX
|Details of ventilation grilles and louvre doors (Condition 7) as part of planning permission ref 2019/3676/P dated 28/11/2019 for partial demolition of existing link structure between 11 Bedford Avenue and 41 Bedford Square, installation of new canopy and balustrades, new walk-on rooflight to rear terrace at ground floor level, new plant to front vaults and rear lower ground floor level, removal of internal partitions and ceiling at 11 Bedford Avenue, partitions removal at basement level at 41 Bedford Square, and other internal alterations.
|REGISTERED
|21-05-2021
|2021/2510/L
|41 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HX
|External repairs and minor alterations to the frontage at ground and basement levels.
|REGISTERED
|20-05-2021
|2021/2501/TC
|Friend At Hand 4 Herbrand Street London WC1N 1HX
|4 Tables, 8 Chairs and 1 Barrier Monday to Sunday 08:00-21:00 Renewal Application
|REGISTERED
|20-05-2021
|2021/1569/P
|41 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HX
|External repairs and minor alterations to the frontage at ground and basement levels.
|REGISTERED
|20-05-2021
|2021/2443/L
|21-24 Russell Square London WC1B 5EA
|Internal and external alterations including demolition of existing rear mews building to No.23, excavation of extended basement level and erection of replacement single-storey mews building above with associated landscaping works.
|REGISTERED
|17-05-2021
|2021/2019/P
|21-24 Russell Square London WC1B 5EA
|External alterations including demolition of existing rear mews building to No.23, excavation of extended basement level and erection of replacement single-storey mews building above with associated landscaping works.
|REGISTERED
|17-05-2021
|2021/1782/P
|Glebe House 15 Fitzroy Mews London W1T 6DP
|Erection of an additional storey to create a residential dwelling.
|REGISTERED
|17-05-2021
|2021/1452/A
|48 Grafton Way London W1T 5DZ
|Display of 1x externally illuminated fascia sign, 1x internally illuminated projecting sign, 2x internally illuminated menu boxes, 1x non-illuminated awning to front elevation.
|REGISTERED
|17-05-2021
|2021/2388/PVL
|Wasabi Co. Ltd 3 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LJ
|5 Tables, 10 Chairs and 3 Barriers Monday-Friday 11:00-22:00 Saturday-Sunday 11:00-20:30 New Application
|REGISTERED
|14-05-2021
|2021/1920/P
|School Of Hygiene And Tropical Medicine Keppel Street London WC1E 7HT
|Replacement of all (modern) windows on the Malet Street, Keppel Street and Gower Street facade and other associated works.
|REGISTERED
|14-05-2021
|2021/1874/L
|3 Fitzroy Square London W1T 5HG
|Works to existing primary structural beams.
|REGISTERED
|14-05-2021
|2021/2383/L
|School Of Hygiene And Tropical Medicine Keppel Street London WC1E 7HT
|Replacement of all (modern) windows on the Malet Street, Keppel Street and Gower Street facade and other associated works.
|REGISTERED
|13-05-2021
|2021/2382/L
|The British Museum Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DG
|Installation of a access ladder, extension to gantry platform and 2 no. new anchor points at the roof of Gallery 10 of the Museum.
|REGISTERED
|13-05-2021
|2021/2369/PVL
|Franco Manca 4 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LJ
|7 Tables, 14 Chairs and 2 Heaters Monday-Saturday 10:00-23:00 Sunday 10:00-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|13-05-2021
|2021/2087/P
|The British Museum Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DG
|Installation of a access ladder and extension to gantry platform to the roof of Gallery 10 of the Museum.
|REGISTERED
|13-05-2021
|2021/2317/PVL
|Diverse Dining Ltd Shake Shack 80 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HB
|4 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday-Sunday 110:00-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|11-05-2021
|2021/2298/PVL
|Simutec Int. Ltd t/a Sanxia Renjia 27-29 Goodge St. Fitzrovia London W1T 2PP
|6 Tables, 24 Chairs, 10 Barriers and 6 Umbrellas Monday-Saturday 11:00-23:00 Sunday 11:00-22:00
|REGISTERED
|11-05-2021
|2021/2162/L
|British Museum Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DG
|Temporary retention of audio guide and ticketing desks on East and West of the Great Court for 5 years.
|REGISTERED
|11-05-2021
|2021/2263/TC
|Pret A Manger 40-43 Bernard Street Russell Square London WC1N 1LE
|8 Tables, 16 Chairs and 6 Barriers on Herbrand Street only Monday – Saturday 08:00 – 21:00 Sunday 08:30 – 21:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|10-05-2021
|2021/1725/P
|34 Maple Street London W1T 6HD
|Details required by condition 5 (Sound Insulation specification) of planning permission granted under reference 2020/4697/P dated 29/03/21 for change of use of the basement ancillary retail (Class E) and first-floor office (Class E) to residential use (Class C3) and minor alterations to the front and rear facade of the property, opening up of front lightwell including installation of railings.
|FINAL DECISION
|10-05-2021
|Granted
|2021/2184/PVL
|The Four Lanterns LTD 96 Cleveland Street Fitzrovia London W1T 6NP
|6 Tables, 24 Chairs, 10 Barriers and 2 Umbrellas Monday-Friday 11:00-23:00 Saturday 17:00-23:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|05-05-2021
|2021/2181/PVL
|Fitzrovia Belle 174 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NT
|14 Tables, 56 Chairs and 14 Heaters. Monday-Sunday 10:00-23:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|05-05-2021
|2021/1730/L
|17 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EG
|Installation of secondary glazing.
|REGISTERED
|01-05-2021