Camden green bin.

There were 31 planning applications registered by Camden Council during May 2021 in Bloomsbury ward.

Among the list are applications for tables and chairs (TC) on the pavement and also temporary pavement licences (PVL) at Charlotte Street, Euston Road, Goodge Street, Cleveland Street, and Tottenham Court Road; various minor applications and amendments to existing applications, and advertising; a “certificate of lawfulness” at 60 Charlotte Street; an additional storey at Fitzroy Mews; and alterations to listed buildings at Fitzroy Square and Bedford Square.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Application NumberSite AddressDevelopment DescriptionStatusDate RegisteredDecision
2021/0454/P79 Guilford Street London WC1N 1DFNon-material amendments to planning permission 2019/2546/P (granted 08/07/2020) for ‘Erection of a single storey rear extension (following demolition of existing); extension of existing basement with associated works’ by way of :- alterations to constructional elements of roof (beams, rafters, parapet), reduction in size and relocation of rooflights and installation of air source heat pump.REGISTERED31-05-2021
2021/2649/TCDim T Restaurant 32 Charlotte Street W1T 2NQ3 Tables and 12 Chairs (Charlotte Street Streatery, Tables and Chairs in Parking Bay) Monday-Saturday 12:00-22:30 Sunday 12:00-22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED28-05-2021
2021/1753/A120-122 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5APDisplay of internally illuminated fascia signage to wrap around corner site with 2 x projecting signs.REGISTERED28-05-2021
2021/2629/TCSiam Central 14 Charlotte Street London W1T 2LX6 Tables, 2 Umbrellas and 6 Benches Monday-Saturday 12:00-22:30 Sunday 12:00-22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED27-05-2021
2021/2600/TCThai Metro 38 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NL5 Tables, 12 Chairs and 2 Umbrellas (In Parking Bay. Part of Charlotte Street Streatery) Monday-Sunday 12:00-22:30 New ApplicationREGISTERED26-05-2021
2021/2579/TCDouble J’s Sandwich Bar 333 Euston Road London NW1 3AD2 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday to Saturday 08:00 to 16:00 Renewal ApplicationREGISTERED25-05-2021
2021/2557/PVLThe London Pub at Royal National Hotel Royal National Hotel Woburn Place London WC1H 0JX12 Tables, 36 Chairs, 22 Barriers, 5 Umbrellas and 5 Heaters Monday-Saturday 11:30-23:00 Sunday 11:30-22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED24-05-2021
2021/1969/P60 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NUThe use of the ground floor and basement as commercial, business and service use (Class E1).REGISTERED24-05-2021
2020/5947/P41 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HXDetails of ventilation grilles and louvre doors (Condition 7) as part of planning permission ref 2019/3676/P dated 28/11/2019 for partial demolition of existing link structure between 11 Bedford Avenue and 41 Bedford Square, installation of new canopy and balustrades, new walk-on rooflight to rear terrace at ground floor level, new plant to front vaults and rear lower ground floor level, removal of internal partitions and ceiling at 11 Bedford Avenue, partitions removal at basement level at 41 Bedford Square, and other internal alterations.REGISTERED21-05-2021
2021/2510/L41 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HXExternal repairs and minor alterations to the frontage at ground and basement levels.REGISTERED20-05-2021
2021/2501/TCFriend At Hand 4 Herbrand Street London WC1N 1HX4 Tables, 8 Chairs and 1 Barrier Monday to Sunday 08:00-21:00 Renewal ApplicationREGISTERED20-05-2021
2021/1569/P41 Bedford Square London WC1B 3HXExternal repairs and minor alterations to the frontage at ground and basement levels.REGISTERED20-05-2021
2021/2443/L21-24 Russell Square London WC1B 5EAInternal and external alterations including demolition of existing rear mews building to No.23, excavation of extended basement level and erection of replacement single-storey mews building above with associated landscaping works.REGISTERED17-05-2021
2021/2019/P21-24 Russell Square London WC1B 5EAExternal alterations including demolition of existing rear mews building to No.23, excavation of extended basement level and erection of replacement single-storey mews building above with associated landscaping works.REGISTERED17-05-2021
2021/1782/PGlebe House 15 Fitzroy Mews London W1T 6DPErection of an additional storey to create a residential dwelling.REGISTERED17-05-2021
2021/1452/A48 Grafton Way London W1T 5DZDisplay of 1x externally illuminated fascia sign, 1x internally illuminated projecting sign, 2x internally illuminated menu boxes, 1x non-illuminated awning to front elevation.REGISTERED17-05-2021
2021/2388/PVLWasabi Co. Ltd 3 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LJ5 Tables, 10 Chairs and 3 Barriers Monday-Friday 11:00-22:00 Saturday-Sunday 11:00-20:30 New ApplicationREGISTERED14-05-2021
2021/1920/PSchool Of Hygiene And Tropical Medicine Keppel Street London WC1E 7HTReplacement of all (modern) windows on the Malet Street, Keppel Street and Gower Street facade and other associated works.REGISTERED14-05-2021
2021/1874/L3 Fitzroy Square London W1T 5HGWorks to existing primary structural beams.REGISTERED14-05-2021
2021/2383/LSchool Of Hygiene And Tropical Medicine Keppel Street London WC1E 7HTReplacement of all (modern) windows on the Malet Street, Keppel Street and Gower Street facade and other associated works.REGISTERED13-05-2021
2021/2382/LThe British Museum Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DGInstallation of a access ladder, extension to gantry platform and 2 no. new anchor points at the roof of Gallery 10 of the Museum.REGISTERED13-05-2021
2021/2369/PVLFranco Manca 4 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LJ7 Tables, 14 Chairs and 2 Heaters Monday-Saturday 10:00-23:00 Sunday 10:00-22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED13-05-2021
2021/2087/PThe British Museum Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DGInstallation of a access ladder and extension to gantry platform to the roof of Gallery 10 of the Museum.REGISTERED13-05-2021
2021/2317/PVLDiverse Dining Ltd Shake Shack 80 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HB4 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday-Sunday 110:00-22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED11-05-2021
2021/2298/PVLSimutec Int. Ltd t/a Sanxia Renjia 27-29 Goodge St. Fitzrovia London W1T 2PP6 Tables, 24 Chairs, 10 Barriers and 6 Umbrellas Monday-Saturday 11:00-23:00 Sunday 11:00-22:00REGISTERED11-05-2021
2021/2162/LBritish Museum Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DGTemporary retention of audio guide and ticketing desks on East and West of the Great Court for 5 years.REGISTERED11-05-2021
2021/2263/TCPret A Manger 40-43 Bernard Street Russell Square London WC1N 1LE8 Tables, 16 Chairs and 6 Barriers on Herbrand Street only Monday – Saturday 08:00 – 21:00 Sunday 08:30 – 21:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED10-05-2021
2021/1725/P34 Maple Street London W1T 6HDDetails required by condition 5 (Sound Insulation specification) of planning permission granted under reference 2020/4697/P dated 29/03/21 for change of use of the basement ancillary retail (Class E) and first-floor office (Class E) to residential use (Class C3) and minor alterations to the front and rear facade of the property, opening up of front lightwell including installation of railings.FINAL DECISION10-05-2021Granted
2021/2184/PVLThe Four Lanterns LTD 96 Cleveland Street Fitzrovia London W1T 6NP6 Tables, 24 Chairs, 10 Barriers and 2 Umbrellas Monday-Friday 11:00-23:00 Saturday 17:00-23:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED05-05-2021
2021/2181/PVLFitzrovia Belle 174 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NT14 Tables, 56 Chairs and 14 Heaters. Monday-Sunday 10:00-23:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED05-05-2021
2021/1730/L17 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EGInstallation of secondary glazing.REGISTERED01-05-2021