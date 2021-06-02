There were 31 planning applications registered by Camden Council during May 2021 in Bloomsbury ward.

Among the list are applications for tables and chairs (TC) on the pavement and also temporary pavement licences (PVL) at Charlotte Street, Euston Road, Goodge Street, Cleveland Street, and Tottenham Court Road; various minor applications and amendments to existing applications, and advertising; a “certificate of lawfulness” at 60 Charlotte Street; an additional storey at Fitzroy Mews; and alterations to listed buildings at Fitzroy Square and Bedford Square.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.