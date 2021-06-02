18 Mortimer Street. An application has been made to remove the “picture window” and replace it with two smaller windows, and other alterations.

There were 16 planning applications validated by Westminster Council during May 2021 in Fitzrovia West.

Among the applications are three amendments to a major planning consent at 97-125 Cleveland Street; installation of plant equipment at Newman Street; a rear extension at New Cavendish Street; alterations to front of building on Mortimer Street (pictured); alterations to a shopfront at Foley Street; and demolition and replacement of rear walls at Great Titchfield Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.