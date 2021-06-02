There were 16 planning applications validated by Westminster Council during May 2021 in Fitzrovia West.
Among the applications are three amendments to a major planning consent at 97-125 Cleveland Street; installation of plant equipment at Newman Street; a rear extension at New Cavendish Street; alterations to front of building on Mortimer Street (pictured); alterations to a shopfront at Foley Street; and demolition and replacement of rear walls at Great Titchfield Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Amendments to planning permission dated (RN: 19/09996/FULL) for, ‘Demolition of existing building and redevelopment to provide a building of three blocks (Block A comprising ground and nine upper floors, Block B ground and three upper floors and Block C ground and three upper floors) with basement and smaller sub-basement below and each separated by landscaped areas. For a mix of up to 105 residential units, provision of a mix of retail (Class A1), restaurant (Class A3), drinking establishment (Class A4), office (Class B1), non-residential institution (Class D1) and assembly and leisure (Class D2) floorspace and associated landscaping, and provision of 46 residential parking spaces and associated plant space across sub-basement, basement and ground floor levels’; NAMELY, to allow amendments to Block A: plant enclosure dimensions, rationalisation of green roof layout, details of roof level private terrace glazed balustrade, and amendments (three panel sliders become two panels); Block B: amendments to plant enclosure dimensions, and rationalisation of green roof layout; and Block C: amendments to plant enclosure dimensions.
Development Site At 87 – 125 Cleveland Street London Ref. No: 21/03479/NMA | Received: Wed 26 May 2021 | Validated: Wed 26 May 2021 | Status: Pending
- Renewal of display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m. 28 Mortimer Street London W1W 7RDRef. No: 21/03456/AD7 | Received: Tue 25 May 2021 | Validated: Tue 25 May 2021 | Status: Pending
- Renewal of display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m. 68 Great Portland Street London W1W 7NGRef. No: 21/03457/AD7 | Received: Tue 25 May 2021 | Validated: Tue 25 May 2021 | Status: Pending
- Amendments to planning permission dated 13 May 2021 (RN: 19/09996/FULL) for, ‘Demolition of existing building and redevelopment to provide a building of three blocks (Block A comprising ground and nine upper floors, Block B ground and three upper floors and Block C ground and three upper floors) with basement and smaller sub-basement below and each separated by landscaped areas. For a mix of up to 105 residential units, provision of a mix of retail (Class A1), restaurant (Class A3), drinking establishment (Class A4), office (Class B1), non-residential institution (Class D1) and assembly and leisure (Class D2) floorspace and associated landscaping, and provision of 46 residential parking spaces and associated plant space across sub-basement, basement and ground floor levels’; NAMELY, to replace one drawing and to amend wording of Condition 20 to: “You must not occupy the development until each of the Pillar Apple trees on Cleveland Street has been replaced in accordance with drawing DPA-69740-01/C.” 87 – 89 Cleveland Street London W1T 6PJRef. No: 21/03458/NMA | Received: Tue 25 May 2021 | Validated: Tue 25 May 2021 | Status: Pending
- Installation of plant equipment at the rear of the property and associated external works. 58 – 62 Newman Street London Ref. No: 21/03399/FULL | Received: Mon 24 May 2021 | Validated: Mon 24 May 2021 | Status: Pending
- Use of basement level 01, part ground and part first floors as composite use comprising entertainment, games, and food and drink (sui generis), external alterations including a new entrance bay, installation of a kitchen extract flue at roof level, new plant equipment and other associated works. Development Site At 70-88 Oxford Street London Ref. No: 21/03393/FULL | Received: Mon 24 May 2021 | Validated: Mon 24 May 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details of secure cycle storage pursuant to condition 13 of planning permission dated 06 august 2019 (RN:19/03311/FULL) (Including Basement And Ground Floor 45 Berners Street) Car Park At 12 – 13 Wells Mews London W1T 3HERef. No: 21/03357/ADFULL | Received: Thu 20 May 2021 | Validated: Thu 20 May 2021 | Status: Pending
- Detailed drawings of new external windows and doors and the rebuilt southern gable pursuant to condition 5 of planning permission dated 06 August 2019 (RN: 19/03311/FULL)(Including Basement And Ground Floor 45 Berners Street) Car Park At 12 – 13 Wells Mews London W1T 3HERef. No: 21/03146/ADFULL | Received: Thu 13 May 2021 | Validated: Thu 13 May 2021 | Status: Decided
- Details of facing materials/screening at the rear of the roof terrace at fifth floor level (facing Swan Court, Booth’s Place) pursuant to Conditions 2 and 12 of planning permission dated 7 July 2020 (RN: 20/02379/FULL).27 – 35 Mortimer Street London W1T 3BLRef. No: 21/03161/ADFULL | Received: Thu 13 May 2021 | Validated: Thu 13 May 2021 | Status: Decided
- Details pursuant to Condition 4 of planning permission dated 11 January 2019 (RN: 18/01264), namely the submission of detailed drawings of the proposed new shopfront and door.140 New Cavendish Street London W1W 6YERef. No: 21/03082/ADFULL | Received: Mon 10 May 2021 | Validated: Wed 12 May 2021 | Status: Decided
- Deed of variation to legal agreement to permission dated 10 November 2015 (RN: 14/11837/FULL) for the:Demolition of existing building and redevelopment to provide a building of three blocks (Block A comprising ground and nine upper floors, Block B ground and three upper floors and Block C ground and three upper floors) with basement and smaller sub-basement below and each separated by landscaped areas. For a mix of up to 105 residential units, provision of a mix of retail (Class A1), restaurant (Class A3), drinking establishment (Class A4), office (Class B1), non-residential institution (Class D1) and assembly and leisure (Class D2) floorspace and associated landscaping, and provision of 46 residential parking spaces and associated plant space across sub-basement, basement and ground floor levels ( amended description of development pursuant to NMA’s 20/2/2020 RN 19/10073/NMA). To enable phasing of Highways works. 87 – 89 Cleveland Street London W1T 6PJRef. No: 21/03080/MOD106 | Received: Mon 10 May 2021 | Validated: Thu 13 May 2021 | Status: Pending
- Renewal of display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3.0m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m.116 Great Portland Street London W1W 6PPRef. No: 21/03012/AD7 | Received: Fri 07 May 2021 | Validated: Fri 07 May 2021 | Status: Decided
- Extension to rear closet wing at third floor level, refurbishment of existing flats and to incorporate shower rooms into existing flats and installation of AOV at roof level. 154 New Cavendish Street London W1W 6YNRef. No: 21/02917/FULL | Received: Tue 04 May 2021 | Validated: Tue 04 May 2021 | Status: Pending
- Infill of the front basement lightwell including two skylights and alterations to the ground floor front facade to replace the existing shopfront window with smaller windows. 18 Mortimer Street London W1T 3JNRef. No: 21/02787/FULL | Received: Wed 28 Apr 2021 | Validated: Tue 11 May 2021 | Status: Pending
- Alterations to shopfront to replace fixed glass panel with a frameless glazed door of the same size and shape. Ground Floor 24-25 Foley Street London W1W 6DXRef. No: 21/02706/FULL | Received: Sun 25 Apr 2021 | Validated: Tue 04 May 2021 | Status: Pending
- Demolition and replacement of external walls to the rear of the property. 64 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7QHRef. No: 21/02656/FULL | Received: Thu 22 Apr 2021 | Validated: Wed 19 May 2021 | Status: Pending