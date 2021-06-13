The 100 Club has existed under different names and owners as a live music venue since 1942.

Charleen Spiteri hosts another episode of Absolute Radio’s Tales From the Cloakroom where she talks to Jeff Horton about how the 100 Club on Oxford Street moved on from a purely jazz music venue in 1942, to the rock ‘n’ roll decades, punk, reggae and beyond.

Spiteri speaks to Horton about how his family acquired the club, and to some of the many artists who have played there, and its importance as a venue for new bands and DJs to this day.

Tales From The Cloakroom: The 100 Club, on Absolute Radio. Available on demand (27 minutes).