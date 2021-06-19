The blue and dark blue areas indicate higher case rates. Source: coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/interactive-map

The cases of Covid-19 in Fitzrovia are rising rapidly according to the latest information from the official UK government website for data and insights on coronavirus.

In the seven days up to June 13 rates in Fitzrovia are both above the national average and also the average rates for Camden and Westminster.

The rate in Fitzrovia East and Bloomsbury West is 157.6 cases per 100,000 people; and in Fitzrovia West and Soho it is 176.9 cases per 100,000 people.

These figures are more than twice the rate for the UK, which is 77.4 cases per 100,000 people, and higher than the rate for Camden (91.5) and the rate for Westminster (96.4).

This past week Cllr Georgia Gould, leader of Camden Council and chair of London Councils, warned people to be vigilant and get vaccinated.

“We are really concerned to see Covid-19 cases rising again across the city — the majority of boroughs now have case rates of more than 50 per 100,000 of the population. We must be vigilant to make sure we keep the freedoms we’ve all worked so hard to achieve.

“If you are aged 23 and over, please have your vaccine as soon as you can — it is free, safe and easy. There are several ways to get vaccinated — you can book an appointment online, attend large scale vaccination events or attend a walk-in clinic where you do not need to book. Contact your local borough or NHS for details of what is available near you. If you have questions about the vaccine, speak to your GP or another medical professional.

“We must also continue to remember the basics — wearing a mask in busy and indoor spaces, washing our hands frequently and getting tested regularly,” she said.

This morning a government scientific adviser told BBC Radio 4 that a “third wave” of infections “is definitely under way”, reported the Guardian.

Use your postcode to check the rate in your area: coronavirus.data.gov.uk. Advice for people living in Camden; advice for people living in Westminster.