Crews attend the fire at the Lore of the Land pub. Photo: Alexander Jan.

Fire crews were called after a fire broke out at the Lore of the Land pub in Conway Street, Fitzrovia at lunchtime on Wednesday 23 June.

Traffic was busy in the area and the fire appliances had to gain access through Fitzroy Square.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled the fire, said the London Fire Brigade.

“The fire was within the extraction system from the first floor to the roof vent. There are no reports of any injuries,” said station commander Jason Fisby.

“Access to the seat of the fire was challenging and very labour intensive. The number of fire engines at the scene was a reflection of the need for a high turn over of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

“Firefighters carried out salvage work and trying to prevent water damage on the floors below.”

The Brigade was called at 12.15 hours and the fire was under control by 15.48 hours. Fire crews from Islington, Kentish Town, Euston, Soho and Paddington were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the London Fire Brigade.

The Lore of the Land pub is owned by film director Guy Ritchie who also has a house in Fitzroy Square.