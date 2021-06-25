Application for a premises licence to serve alcohol and late night refreshment at 30 Rathbone Place.

UD Restaurants Limited has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at 30 Rathbone Place, Fitzrovia.

The applicant seeks permission for the sale by retail of alcohol both on and off the premises from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 23:30, Friday to Saturday from 09:00 to 00:00, and Sunday from 09:00 to 22:30; and for late night refreshment from Monday to Thursday from 23:00 to 23:30, and Friday to Saturday from 23:00 to 00:00.

The applicant describes the premises as “a restaurant with a small external seating area” and states “an Operating Schedule of 21 conditions is proposed to address the key local issues relevant to this location and the promotion of the licensing objectives”.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/05993/LIPN, 30 Rathbone Place, London W1T 1JQ.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.



