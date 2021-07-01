The Fitzrovia West neighbourhood area.

The Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum is inviting all residents and people with businesses on the Westminster side of Fitzrovia to its 2021 annual general meeting, and to hear about its vision for the area ahead of a referendum on its neighbourhood plan.

The meeting will be a virtual one held over Zoom and will take place on Thursday 8 July.

There will be an update on the neighbourhood plan, a discussion on greening of streets, the problem of fly-tipping, and support for local businesses.

Fitzrovia West Neighbourhood Forum, Annual General Meeting, 6.00 – 8.00 pm, Thursday 8 July 2021, by Zoom. Email info@fitzwest.org by 4pm on Wednesday 7 July to be sent a link to the meeting.