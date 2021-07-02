Thirty-three planning applications were registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward during June 2021.

There is an application to reduce the amount of affordable housing at 44 Cleveland Street (former Middlesex Hospital Annex and Strand Union Workhouse) and other amendments; applications for pavement licences and tables and chairs at 53 Warren Street, 37 Store Street, and 9 Windmill Street; alterations to 60 Charlotte Street, 10 Charlotte Street, and 22 Goodge Street; listed building permission at 60 Cleveland Street, 23-28 Great Russell Street, 10 Bedford Square, and 27 Fitzroy Square; numerous planning applications for either LCD screens or telephone kiosks on Tottenham Court Road and Euston Road; and tree works at Bedford Square.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Application Number Site Address Development Description Status Date Registered Decision 2021/3074/T 17 Bedford Square London WC1B 3JA REAR GARDEN: 1 x Ailanthus (T1) – Crown reduce by 3m leaving a 15m spread. 1 x Fig (T2) – Crown reduce by 1m leaving a 9m spread. 1 x Aucuba Japonica (T3) – Trim from 4m height and spread to 3m height and spread. REGISTERED 30-06-2021 2021/3131/TC Bang Bang Vietnamese Canteen 53 Warren Street London W1T 5NL 9 Tables and 18 Chairs (previously had 3 Tables and 6 Chairs) Monday-Saturday 11:30-23:00 Variation Application REGISTERED 28-06-2021 2021/2463/P 19 Bloomsbury Square London WC1A 2NS Change of use of building (all floors) from a flexible office/educational use (Class E/F.1) to flexible office/medical use (Class E) REGISTERED 28-06-2021 2021/2389/P 60 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NU External alterations associated with creation of roof terrace area at seventh floor level. REGISTERED 28-06-2021 2021/3111/A Pavement outside No. 371 Euston Road London NW1 3AR Display of LCD advertisement display with static images on the side of new phone hub unit. REGISTERED 25-06-2021 2021/3108/A Pavement outside 191 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7AA Display of LCD advertisement display with static images on the side of new phone hub unit. REGISTERED 25-06-2021 2021/3106/A Pavement outside 29 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7QP Display of LCD advertisement display with static images on the side of new phone hub unit. REGISTERED 25-06-2021 2021/3104/A Pavement outside 81 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4SZ Display of LCD advertisement display with static images on the side of new phone hub unit. REGISTERED 25-06-2021 2021/2111/P Pavement outside 191 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7AA Installation of a new phone hub unit following removal of existing kiosk as part of wider proposals to replace Infocus telephone kiosks. REGISTERED 25-06-2021 2021/2105/P Pavement outside 29 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7QP Installation of a new phone hub unit following removal of existing kiosk as part of wider proposals to replace Infocus telephone kiosks. REGISTERED 25-06-2021 2021/2103/P Pavement outside 81 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4SZ Installation of a new phone hub unit following removal of existing kiosk as part of wider proposals to replace Infocus telephone kiosks. REGISTERED 25-06-2021 2021/2101/P Pavement outside No. 371 Euston Road London NW1 3AR Installation of a new phone hub unit following removal of existing kiosk as part of wider proposals to replace Infocus telephone kiosks. REGISTERED 25-06-2021 2021/3089/P Site at 44 Cleveland Street London W1T 4JT Non-material amendment to include additional basement level to house water storage tanks for a sprinkler system and associated plant, approved under planning permission 2017/0414/P, dated 15/01/2018 (as amended by 2018/1584/P, dated 30/09/2019) (for: Refurbishment / alterations to the Workhouse and North and South Houses and redevelopment of the remainder of the site to provide a mixed-use development comprising residential units and commercial floorspace, external quench pipes to serve basement, a community room, rooftop plant, and associated works, including opening up of Bedford Passage, creation of public open space, landscaping works etc.) REGISTERED 24-06-2021 2021/3088/P Site at 44 Cleveland Street London W1T 4JT Non-material amendment to alter the development description to remove reference to the number of residential units, of planning permission 2017/0414/P, dated 15/01/2018 (as amended by 2018/1584/P, dated 30/09/2019) (for: Refurbishment / alterations to the Workhouse and North and South Houses and redevelopment of the remainder of the site to provide a mixed-use development comprising residential units and commercial floorspace, external quench pipes to serve basement, a community room, rooftop plant, and associated works, including opening up of Bedford Passage, creation of public open space, landscaping works etc.) REGISTERED 24-06-2021 2021/3087/P Centre Block 44 Cleveland Street London W1T 4JT Variation of conditions 2 and 3 (approved plans), 4 (accessible units) and 5 (wheelchair user dwellings) of planning permission 2017/0414/P, dated 15/01/2018 (as amended by 2018/1584/P, dated 30/09/2019) (for: Refurbishment / alterations to the Workhouse and North and South Houses and redevelopment of the remainder of the site to provide a mixed-use development comprising residential units and commercial floorspace, external quench pipes to serve basement, a community room, rooftop plant, and associated works, including opening up of Bedford Passage, creation of public open space, landscaping works etc.), namely to allow a change in housing tenure (reduction in the number of affordable dwellings) REGISTERED 24-06-2021 2021/3050/PVL Ameile’s Wine House 37 Store Street London WC1E 7BS 3 Tables and 6 Chairs Monday-Saturday 12:00-22:30 Sunday 12:00-21:30 New Application REGISTERED 22-06-2021 2021/3037/PVL Coffee Story 9 Windmill Street Fitzrovia W1T 2JF 3 Tables and 6 Chairs Monday-Friday 08:0-20:00 Saturday 10:00-17:00 Sunday 10:00-16:00 Renewal Application REGISTERED 22-06-2021 2021/2526/P 10 Charlotte Street London W1T 2LT The installation of a water tank on the rear first floor roof. REGISTERED 21-06-2021 2021/2958/PVL Costa Coffee 104 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HB 4 Tables, 8 Chairs and 2 Barriers ( must be adjacent to premises) Monday-Sunday 08:00-19:00 New Application FINAL DECISION 17-06-2021 Granted 2021/2563/L London Telecom Tower 60 Cleveland Street London W1T 4BG Installation of 2 aerials at level 40 and 1 dish at level 37. REGISTERED 16-06-2021 2021/2315/P 100 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HB Roof level installation of 6x antennas, 2x 300mm transmission dishes, 1x equipment cabinet, 3x flat pack frames and ancillary development.. REGISTERED 16-06-2021 2021/2806/T 18 Albert Terrace Mews London NW1 7TA REAR GARDEN: 1 x Birch – Fell to ground level. REGISTERED 14-06-2021 2021/2453/P 4 Conway Street London W1T 6BB Amendment to configuration of gates approved under ref: 2019/1658/P, dated 21/08/2019. REGISTERED 11-06-2021 2021/2118/L School Of Oriental And African Studies 10 Thornhaugh Street London WC1H 0XG Replacement of communal area fire doors located on corridors and staircases. REGISTERED 10-06-2021 2021/2035/L Congress House 23-28 Great Russell Street London WC1B 3LS Inrernal alterations. Including the removal of a non-structural partition and non-original door, the installation of a new partition, and the restoration of the existing timber flooring. The upgrading of the ceilings with a suspended plasterboard system and lighting. Re-decorating and new power and data installations within existing containment REGISTERED 10-06-2021 2021/2801/L 2 Bloomsbury Place London WC1A 2QA Installation of seven AC condenser units and an acoustic screen at roof level. REGISTERED 09-06-2021 2021/2664/P Flat 2 22 Goodge Street London W1T 2QE Alterations to height and width of second floor rear extension, as an amendment to planning permission ref. 2020/0554/P dated 31/07//2020 (for Second floor rear extension and installation of a condenser unit at second floor). FINAL DECISION 09-06-2021 Granted 2021/2145/L 10 Bedford Square London WC1B 3RA Discharge of Condition 4 of application ref 2019/4723/L REGISTERED 09-06-2021 2021/1968/L 27 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6ES Light refurbishment of all floors including installation of air conditioning systems. REGISTERED 09-06-2021 2021/1937/P 2 Bloomsbury Place London WC1A 2QA Installation of seven AC condenser units and an acoustic screen at roof level. REGISTERED 09-06-2021 2021/0321/P 27 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6ES Light refurbishment of all floors including installation of air conditioning systems. REGISTERED 09-06-2021 2021/2662/PVL Bang Bang Vietnamese Canteen 53 Warren Street London W1T 5NL 3 Tables and 6 Charis (In Parking Bay) Monday-Saturday 11:30-22:00 New Application FINAL DECISION 01-06-2021 Granted 2021/2199/L 79 Guilford Street London WC1N 1DF Internal alterations to roof plans and structure including reduction in a rooflight (pursuant to Listed Building Consent 2019/3006/L granted 08/07/2020) and rear structural works. REGISTERED 01-06-2021

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.