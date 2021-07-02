Camden green bin.

Thirty-three planning applications were registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward during June 2021.

There is an application to reduce the amount of affordable housing at 44 Cleveland Street (former Middlesex Hospital Annex and Strand Union Workhouse) and other amendments; applications for pavement licences and tables and chairs at 53 Warren Street, 37 Store Street, and 9 Windmill Street; alterations to 60 Charlotte Street, 10 Charlotte Street, and 22 Goodge Street; listed building permission at 60 Cleveland Street, 23-28 Great Russell Street, 10 Bedford Square, and 27 Fitzroy Square; numerous planning applications for either LCD screens or telephone kiosks on Tottenham Court Road and Euston Road; and tree works at Bedford Square.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Application NumberSite AddressDevelopment DescriptionStatusDate RegisteredDecision
2021/3074/T17 Bedford Square London WC1B 3JAREAR GARDEN: 1 x Ailanthus (T1) – Crown reduce by 3m leaving a 15m spread. 1 x Fig (T2) – Crown reduce by 1m leaving a 9m spread. 1 x Aucuba Japonica (T3) – Trim from 4m height and spread to 3m height and spread.REGISTERED30-06-2021
2021/3131/TCBang Bang Vietnamese Canteen 53 Warren Street London W1T 5NL9 Tables and 18 Chairs (previously had 3 Tables and 6 Chairs) Monday-Saturday 11:30-23:00 Variation ApplicationREGISTERED28-06-2021
2021/2463/P19 Bloomsbury Square London WC1A 2NSChange of use of building (all floors) from a flexible office/educational use (Class E/F.1) to flexible office/medical use (Class E)REGISTERED28-06-2021
2021/2389/P60 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NUExternal alterations associated with creation of roof terrace area at seventh floor level.REGISTERED28-06-2021
2021/3111/APavement outside No. 371 Euston Road London NW1 3ARDisplay of LCD advertisement display with static images on the side of new phone hub unit.REGISTERED25-06-2021
2021/3108/APavement outside 191 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7AADisplay of LCD advertisement display with static images on the side of new phone hub unit.REGISTERED25-06-2021
2021/3106/APavement outside 29 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7QPDisplay of LCD advertisement display with static images on the side of new phone hub unit.REGISTERED25-06-2021
2021/3104/APavement outside 81 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4SZDisplay of LCD advertisement display with static images on the side of new phone hub unit.REGISTERED25-06-2021
2021/2111/PPavement outside 191 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7AAInstallation of a new phone hub unit following removal of existing kiosk as part of wider proposals to replace Infocus telephone kiosks.REGISTERED25-06-2021
2021/2105/PPavement outside 29 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7QPInstallation of a new phone hub unit following removal of existing kiosk as part of wider proposals to replace Infocus telephone kiosks.REGISTERED25-06-2021
2021/2103/PPavement outside 81 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4SZInstallation of a new phone hub unit following removal of existing kiosk as part of wider proposals to replace Infocus telephone kiosks.REGISTERED25-06-2021
2021/2101/PPavement outside No. 371 Euston Road London NW1 3ARInstallation of a new phone hub unit following removal of existing kiosk as part of wider proposals to replace Infocus telephone kiosks.REGISTERED25-06-2021
2021/3089/PSite at 44 Cleveland Street London W1T 4JTNon-material amendment to include additional basement level to house water storage tanks for a sprinkler system and associated plant, approved under planning permission 2017/0414/P, dated 15/01/2018 (as amended by 2018/1584/P, dated 30/09/2019) (for: Refurbishment / alterations to the Workhouse and North and South Houses and redevelopment of the remainder of the site to provide a mixed-use development comprising residential units and commercial floorspace, external quench pipes to serve basement, a community room, rooftop plant, and associated works, including opening up of Bedford Passage, creation of public open space, landscaping works etc.)REGISTERED24-06-2021
2021/3088/PSite at 44 Cleveland Street London W1T 4JTNon-material amendment to alter the development description to remove reference to the number of residential units, of planning permission 2017/0414/P, dated 15/01/2018 (as amended by 2018/1584/P, dated 30/09/2019) (for: Refurbishment / alterations to the Workhouse and North and South Houses and redevelopment of the remainder of the site to provide a mixed-use development comprising residential units and commercial floorspace, external quench pipes to serve basement, a community room, rooftop plant, and associated works, including opening up of Bedford Passage, creation of public open space, landscaping works etc.)REGISTERED24-06-2021
2021/3087/PCentre Block 44 Cleveland Street London W1T 4JTVariation of conditions 2 and 3 (approved plans), 4 (accessible units) and 5 (wheelchair user dwellings) of planning permission 2017/0414/P, dated 15/01/2018 (as amended by 2018/1584/P, dated 30/09/2019) (for: Refurbishment / alterations to the Workhouse and North and South Houses and redevelopment of the remainder of the site to provide a mixed-use development comprising residential units and commercial floorspace, external quench pipes to serve basement, a community room, rooftop plant, and associated works, including opening up of Bedford Passage, creation of public open space, landscaping works etc.), namely to allow a change in housing tenure (reduction in the number of affordable dwellings)REGISTERED24-06-2021
2021/3050/PVLAmeile’s Wine House 37 Store Street London WC1E 7BS3 Tables and 6 Chairs Monday-Saturday 12:00-22:30 Sunday 12:00-21:30 New ApplicationREGISTERED22-06-2021
2021/3037/PVLCoffee Story 9 Windmill Street Fitzrovia W1T 2JF3 Tables and 6 Chairs Monday-Friday 08:0-20:00 Saturday 10:00-17:00 Sunday 10:00-16:00 Renewal ApplicationREGISTERED22-06-2021
2021/2526/P10 Charlotte Street London W1T 2LTThe installation of a water tank on the rear first floor roof.REGISTERED21-06-2021
2021/2958/PVLCosta Coffee 104 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HB4 Tables, 8 Chairs and 2 Barriers ( must be adjacent to premises) Monday-Sunday 08:00-19:00 New ApplicationFINAL DECISION17-06-2021Granted
2021/2563/LLondon Telecom Tower 60 Cleveland Street London W1T 4BGInstallation of 2 aerials at level 40 and 1 dish at level 37.REGISTERED16-06-2021
2021/2315/P100 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HBRoof level installation of 6x antennas, 2x 300mm transmission dishes, 1x equipment cabinet, 3x flat pack frames and ancillary development..REGISTERED16-06-2021
2021/2806/T18 Albert Terrace Mews London NW1 7TAREAR GARDEN: 1 x Birch – Fell to ground level.REGISTERED14-06-2021
2021/2453/P4 Conway Street London W1T 6BBAmendment to configuration of gates approved under ref: 2019/1658/P, dated 21/08/2019.REGISTERED11-06-2021
2021/2118/LSchool Of Oriental And African Studies 10 Thornhaugh Street London WC1H 0XGReplacement of communal area fire doors located on corridors and staircases.REGISTERED10-06-2021
2021/2035/LCongress House 23-28 Great Russell Street London WC1B 3LSInrernal alterations. Including the removal of a non-structural partition and non-original door, the installation of a new partition, and the restoration of the existing timber flooring. The upgrading of the ceilings with a suspended plasterboard system and lighting. Re-decorating and new power and data installations within existing containmentREGISTERED10-06-2021
2021/2801/L2 Bloomsbury Place London WC1A 2QAInstallation of seven AC condenser units and an acoustic screen at roof level.REGISTERED09-06-2021
2021/2664/PFlat 2 22 Goodge Street London W1T 2QEAlterations to height and width of second floor rear extension, as an amendment to planning permission ref. 2020/0554/P dated 31/07//2020 (for Second floor rear extension and installation of a condenser unit at second floor).FINAL DECISION09-06-2021Granted
2021/2145/L10 Bedford Square London WC1B 3RADischarge of Condition 4 of application ref 2019/4723/LREGISTERED09-06-2021
2021/1968/L27 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6ESLight refurbishment of all floors including installation of air conditioning systems.REGISTERED09-06-2021
2021/1937/P2 Bloomsbury Place London WC1A 2QAInstallation of seven AC condenser units and an acoustic screen at roof level.REGISTERED09-06-2021
2021/0321/P27 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6ESLight refurbishment of all floors including installation of air conditioning systems.REGISTERED09-06-2021
2021/2662/PVLBang Bang Vietnamese Canteen 53 Warren Street London W1T 5NL3 Tables and 6 Charis (In Parking Bay) Monday-Saturday 11:30-22:00 New ApplicationFINAL DECISION01-06-2021Granted
2021/2199/L79 Guilford Street London WC1N 1DFInternal alterations to roof plans and structure including reduction in a rooflight (pursuant to Listed Building Consent 2019/3006/L granted 08/07/2020) and rear structural works.REGISTERED01-06-2021

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.