Eighteen planning applications were registered by Westminster Council during June 2021 in Fitzrovia.

Among the applications are amendments to permission for outside tables and chairs and hours of operation at 30 Foley Street and 80-82 Great Titchfield Street; amendments to planning and listed building permission at 37-41 Great Titchfield Street and 42-50 Mortimer Street (including Little Titchfield Street); installation of air conditioning units at 14-17 Wells Mews; and a new shopfront at 76 Great Portland Street and 44 Mortimer Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.