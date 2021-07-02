Eighteen planning applications were registered by Westminster Council during June 2021 in Fitzrovia.
Among the applications are amendments to permission for outside tables and chairs and hours of operation at 30 Foley Street and 80-82 Great Titchfield Street; amendments to planning and listed building permission at 37-41 Great Titchfield Street and 42-50 Mortimer Street (including Little Titchfield Street); installation of air conditioning units at 14-17 Wells Mews; and a new shopfront at 76 Great Portland Street and 44 Mortimer Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Variation of condition 3 of planning permission dated 13 May 2021 (RN: 21/02122/TCH) for the: Use of the public highway measuring 1.1m X 9.5m for the placing of 6 chairs and 3 tables in connection with the ground floor use. Namely, to allow the extension of closing time from 21:00 to 22:00.
Ground Floor 24-25 Foley Street London W1W 6DXRef. No: 21/04311/FULL | Received: Mon 28 Jun 2021 | Validated: Mon 28 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending
- Variation of Condition 1 of listed building consent dated 7th January 2020 (RN: 18/06683/LBC) for, ‘Restoration of ground floor shopfronts, internal alterations across ground and lower ground floor and the installation of comfort cooling within central lightwell at first floor level (within new plant enclosure) and ventilation ducts within ground floor lightwell’; NAMELY, to make changes to the proposal to allow the proper functioning of the commercial art gallery within the unit – new shop front on Little Titchfield Street with large doors to enable artworks to enter gallery, minor internal alterations including new artworks hatch in floor, staircase and internal partitions.
Development Site At 37-41 Great Titchfield Street And 42-50 Mortimer Street London Ref. No: 21/04255/LBC | Received: Thu 24 Jun 2021 | Validated: Thu 24 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending
- Variation of Condition 1 and removal of Condition 17 of planning permission dated 07 January 2020 (RN:18/06682/FULL) for, ‘Restoration of ground floor shopfronts, internal alterations across ground and lower ground floor and the installation of comfort cooling within central lightwell at first floor level (within new plant enclosure) and ventilation ducts within ground floor lightwell. Use of lower ground floor of 44 Mortimer Street and rear ground floor of 44 Mortimer Street [Little Titchfield Street frontage, adjacent to No. 1a] as flexible/alternative Retail or Gymnasium (Class A1 or D2) use, with access to proposed gymnasium or shop from new entrance (at rear of 44 Mortimer St) adjacent to 1a Little Titchfield Street. Use of ground and lower ground floors of 46-50 Mortimer Street as Retail (Class A1)’; NAMELY, to allow new shopfront on Little Titchfield Street with large doors to enable artworks to enter gallery, internal alterations including new artworks hatch in floor, staircase and internal partitions; and omit the platform lift at 44 Mortimer Street to the gallery on the ground floor. (Application under Section 73 of the Act).
Development Site At 37-41 Great Titchfield Street And 42-50 Mortimer Street London Ref. No: 21/04254/FULL | Received: Thu 24 Jun 2021 | Validated: Thu 24 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details of a contaminated land validation report, pursuant to conditions 38 of planning permission dated 13 May 2021 (RN: 19/09996/FULL)
87 – 89 Cleveland Street London W1T 6PJRef. No: 21/04158/ADFULL | Received: Tue 22 Jun 2021 | Validated: Tue 22 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending
- Installation of four AC condensers and a VRV unit within the existing enclosure at main roof level and replacement of existing windows at lightwell with louvres.
14-17 Wells Mews London W1T 3HF Ref. No: 21/04110/FULL | Received: Mon 21 Jun 2021 | Validated: Mon 21 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display of an internally illuminated (letters/logo only) projecting sign measuring 0.75m x 0.60m at fascia level, an internally illuminated (letters/logo only) sign on the shopfront glazing measuring 1.00m x 0.65m, and a non-illuminated wall-mounted brass plaque at ground floor level measuring 0.60m x 0.40m.14-17 Wells Mews London W1T 3HFRef. No: 21/04109/ADV | Received: Mon 21 Jun 2021 | Validated: Mon 21 Jun 2021 | Status: Decided
- Amendments to planning permission dated 14 August 2020 (RN: 18/10588/FULL) for the: Demolition of existing building and redevelopment to provide a new building comprising basement, ground and first to eighth floors. Use of part basement and ground floors for dual/alternative retail (Class A1) or restaurant (Class A3) purposes, use of the remainder of the property as up to 37 flats (Class C3), ancillary residential amenity, cycle parking; provision of photovoltaic cells, a green roof and associated plant. Namely, to allow the split of the ‘Construction Phase’ of Appendix A into two phases.
204 Great Portland Street London W1W 5NP Ref. No: 21/04011/NMA | Received: Wed 16 Jun 2021 | Validated: Wed 16 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending
- Installation of new partially openable shopfront on the Riding House Street elevation, new shopfront on the Great Portland Street elevation and new front door on the corner. Installation of retractable awnings on both Riding House Street and Great Portland Street elevations.
Basement And Ground Floor 76 Great Portland Street London W1W 7NL Ref. No: 21/03966/FULL | Received: Tue 15 Jun 2021 | Validated: Tue 15 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display of externally illuminated fascia sign measuring 0.16m X 2.17m, 0.1m X 1.064m, 0.16m X 2.17m and externally illuminated projecting sign measuring 0.5m X 0.5m Basement And Ground Floor 76 Great Portland Street London W1W 7NL Ref. No: 21/03967/ADV | Received: Tue 15 Jun 2021 | Validated: Tue 15 Jun 2021 | Status: Decided
- Samples of the facing materials you will use, including glazing, and elevations and roof plans annotated to show where the materials are to be located pursuant to condition 4 of planning permission dated 6 August 2019 (RN: 19/03311/FULL).
(Including Basement And Ground Floor 45 Berners Street) Car Park At 12 – 13 Wells Mews London W1T 3HE Ref. No: 21/03934/ADFULL | Received: Mon 14 Jun 2021 | Validated: Mon 14 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details of the combined heat and power (CHP) plant, the scheme of the plant for the CHP including flues pursuant to condition 28 of planning permission dated 13 May 2021 (RN: 19/09996/FULL).
87 – 89 Cleveland Street London W1T 6PJ Ref. No: 21/03837/ADFULL | Received: Wed 09 Jun 2021 | Validated: Wed 09 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details of details of a supplementary acoustic report pursuant to condition 34 of planning permission dated 13 May 2021. (RN: 19/09996/FULL)
87 – 89 Cleveland Street London W1T 6PJ Ref. No: 21/03838/ADFULL | Received: Wed 09 Jun 2021 | Validated: Wed 09 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending
- Alterations to shopfront.
Ames House 44 Mortimer Street London W1W 7RJRef. No: 21/03791/LBC | Received: Mon 07 Jun 2021 | Validated: Mon 07 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display of non illuminated hanging sign measuring 0.60m x 0.60m and two canvas awnings with logos measuring 0.20m x 5.10m and 0.20m x 3.80m.11 – 13 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RH Ref. No: 21/03789/ADV | Received: Mon 07 Jun 2021 | Validated: Mon 07 Jun 2021 | Status: Decided
- Internal alterations associated with the refurbishment and fit-out of the building.
55 Great Portland Street London W1W 7LQ Ref. No: 21/03761/LBC | Received: Fri 04 Jun 2021 | Validated: Fri 04 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending
- Variation of Conditions 3 and 4 of planning permission dated 9 May 2019 (RN: 19/02356/FULL) for Use of the public highway measuring 11.2m x 1.4m for the placing of 4 tables, 16 chairs, 13 planters and 2 heaters to the Great Titchfield Street frontage and the private forecourt at 30 Foley Street measuring 4.8m x 1.5m for the placing of 2 tables, 4 chairs and planters in association with the ground floor unit; NAMELY to continue to allow the use of the public highway for the placing of tables and chairs for a further 2 years and to extend the hours of operation of the external seating to a terminal hour of 22:00 on Sunday and Bank Holidays. (DESCRIPTION OF DEVELOPMENT AMENDED TO INCLUDE EXTENDED HOURS ON SUNDAY AND BANK HOLIDAYS)
80 – 82 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7QT Ref. No: 21/03615/FULL | Received: Tue 01 Jun 2021 | Validated: Tue 01 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending
- Use of basement as dental / clinic service (Class E(e) or for the provision of education (Class F.1(a)).
73 Newman Street London W1T 3EJ Ref. No: 21/03313/CLEUD | Received: Wed 19 May 2021 | Validated: Mon 21 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending
- Alterations to the first floor central terrace including replacement external staircase, new grade door fitted into existing structural opening, decking, replacement walkable rooflight, provision of fixed planter and relocation of air conditioning units.
25 Newman Street London W1T 1PN Ref. No: 21/03022/FULL | Received: Fri 07 May 2021 | Validated: Thu 24 Jun 2021 | Status: Pending