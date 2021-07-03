Minerva House (left) and Telephone Exchange (right) on North Crescent. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A pre-planning application public consultation on plans for Minerva House and the former telephone exchange at North Crescent, Fitzrovia has opened and local people are invited to give their views on the outline proposals.

Schroders, a global investment manager, acquired Minerva House and Telephone Exchange in 2013 and seek to refurbish and extend the two buildings with development partner Stanhope to a design by architects Morris+Company.

Telephone Exchange is an unlisted building of merit and Minerva House is Grade II listed, in the Bloomsbury Conservation Area.

The main proposal is to demolish the existing mansard roof of the telephone exchange, add an additional storey to both buildings, and make new internal connections between the buildings to create additional office space.

“We are keen to understand the views of our neighbours and the local community before submitting a planning application to London Borough of Camden,” say Schroders.

View the virtual exhibition. The online consultation on the proposals will run until 12 July 2021.